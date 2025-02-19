Billy Joe Padden: Armagh a huge challenge but a huge opportunity for Mayo

Sunday 17th February 2025 Aidan O'Shea of Mayo back for his first game of the year in the National Football League rd 3 game at McHale Park, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Picture Oliver McVeigh

Billy Joe Padden insists that things can change dramatically inside a short space of time and if Mayo can collect two points from their visit to the Cathedral city on Saturday night, everything will be looking good for the Westerners.

Padden has played Championship football for both Mayo and Armagh and has an ideal grasp of how both counties feel heading into the game. Both sit on two points, with the loser of Saturday’s showdown facing a relegation battle.

Padden sees the clash as an opportunity for his native county to take another step towards securing their top-tier status. Mayo were dealt defeats to Dublin and Galway in the opening rounds but saw off Tyrone last weekend for their first win.

Armagh, on the other hand, head into the game having suffered an eight-point defeat to Donegal in round three. Like Mayo, they have one win on the board, coming from their second-round victory over Tyrone, having lost to Galway on the opening night.

“It’s a big opportunity, probably more so for Mayo because they would have maybe expected Armagh to have two more points on the board considering the way they were going, considering how late they played into the Championship last year,” Padden said.

“It’s a big opportunity for Mayo, if they were somehow able to pull off a win over Armagh, in the space of six days they’ll have gone from being probably favourites to get relegated, to a team now thinking they can get out of that situation.

“Is that task of beating Armagh at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds huge for them? As it presently stands, yes, it is, but that’s how they’ll be looking at it and they’ll see it as an absolutely huge opportunity.

Kevin Lahiff celebrates after scoring Dublin’s goal in the early stages of Saturday’s win over Mayo at Croke Park. Picture: Dylan McIlwaine (johnmcilwaine)

“Then when you take it from Armagh’s point of view, coming off a game against Donegal where they were well beaten, if they are sub-par and if they do lose to Mayo, then that’s a fairly significant knock to their early season.”

Ryan O’Donoghue came off the bench for Kevin McStay’s side and kicked two points in their win over the Red Hand county. Aidan O’Shea played for the first time this year and Padden expects O’Donoghue to face the All-Ireland champions.

“I think Ryan will start if all’s going well with him, he’s the best forward that Mayo have,” added the Belmullet club-mate of O’Donoghue’s.

“I think he’s probably adjusting to the new rules a bit in terms of what way he can operate.

“He’s made really positive contributions, none more so than the second half against Tyrone when he came on and kicked a couple of very important frees and did really well in the build-up to the winning point that (Fergal) Boland scored.”

On O’Shea, Padden believes the two-time All-Star will be held in reserve.

“I don’t think Aidan will start, I think he’ll come off the bench and he’ll come in there at centre half-forward or full-forward,” he said.

“Mayo haven’t really kicked much direct ball into the forward line, that’s a result of not having the biggest forward line at the minute. If he is in there, he has such good hands and he brings other players into the game very well.

“In the past, with 14 defenders back, he would get crowded out very quickly whereas now he’s so big and strong, I think he will have some joy sucking in defenders and then laying the ball off.

“He had the final pass for Boland’s winning point against Tyrone and he’s really good at that. He’ll be more effective playing like that because he’s not the most consistent kicker from way out, so I don’t think he’ll be trying many two-pointers.”