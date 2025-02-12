Ballybofey gives Donegal the edge over All-Ireland champions Armagh says Martin McElhinney

Donegal's Martin McElhinney thinks that Donegal in Ballybofey is one step too far for Armagh as the Ulster rivals face off this weekend. PICTURE BY CLIFF DONALDSON.

AS far as tough away days go, Ballybofey is one of the hardest places to visit at any time of the year and former Donegal midfielder Martin McElhinney believes the fortress of MacCumhaill Park will lead to a Donegal victory this weekend.

Jim McGuinness side host All-Ireland champions Armagh, in a repeat of last season’s Ulster Championship decider, and the home side are eyeing up a third straight victory at the start of their Division One campaign.

During McGuinness’ six years as Donegal boss, split across two tenures, he has never lost a competitive game at Ballybofey. Their recent victory over Dublin brought McGuinness’ unbeaten run at the venue to 14 consecutive games across league and championship.

“Jim has never lost a game in Ballybofey and Armagh will definitely be looking to go there and set down a marker for the year ahead but that’s what makes Sunday’s game so intriguing,” said the 2012 All-Ireland winner.

“Donegal have a very healthy record in Ballybofey and it’s probably one of those things, when you start getting that record and getting victories in the one place, it builds up that mantra that it is a fortress.

“Other teams start thinking that then and that plays on the mind of the opposition. Ballybofey has been really good to Donegal over the years, it’s a nice compact stadium and all the players are so used to being in it, they train in it week in and week out.

“McGuinness has never lost a game there so he prides himself on that record and he has really targeted games in Ballybofey down through the years, so it’s a big ask for Armagh but I’m sure it’s one (Kieran) McGeeney will be looking forward to.”

The two teams crossed paths three times throughout 2024, and both ended their seasons with silverware. Donegal collected the Anglo Celt Cup for the first time since 2019 while Armagh ended a 22-year wait for an All-Ireland title.

They finished all square in their league meeting last year while they also locked horns in the Division Two league final, which Donegal edged by one-point at Croke Park. The two sides also met in the Ulster final and the Tir Chonaill men pimped Armagh via penalties.

There has been an exciting rivalry brewing over the last number of years and despite being the current holders of the Sam Maguire Cup, McElhinney feels that Armagh will still want to lay down a marker when they make the journey on Sunday.

“It’s an Ulster derby and these games take on a life of their own really,” added St Michael’s clubman. “Last year Armagh won the All-Ireland, but Donegal beat them in the Ulster Championship, so it’s got that added bit of gloss to it as well.

“Bar the Ulster final last year, Armagh had a really good year, that’s the only blip they really had. They won the All-Ireland, they’ll not care less (about losing Ulster) but it still is a blip on it.

“The thing about the league is that your home games are so important. The win down in Kerry was a real bonus but Donegal would have targeted the Dublin game and the Armagh game at home.

“I’m going for Donegal to win this weekend purely because of the home advantage in Ballybofey. I know Armagh will want to set down a marker, but I think Donegal are prioritising their home games and they’ll have too much for Armagh.”