Ballinascreen boss Cathal McDaid delighted to create history

BALLINASCREEN created history last weekend as they got their hands on the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship title for the first time ever, beating East Cavan Gaels convincingly at Eoghan Rua Hurling club, Dungannon.

Speaking after the game, Ballinascreen boss was clearly delighted for his side, who became just the second club from the Oak Leaf County to capture the title following on from Coleraine’s triumphs in 2015 and 2019.

From the first whistle to the last, the St Colm’s men controlled the tempo of the decider and ultimately proved much too strong for East Cavan Gaels, who won their first county title this year and reached the provincial showpiece on their maiden voyage into Ulster.

“It’s a relief at the minute, just to get over the line,” said McDaid after Sunday afternoon’s victory. “It’s first time our club has ever reached this level, and to be able to get there and finish the job, it’s fantastic.

“We’re a dual club, we had 16 dual players on that panel. The workload of young boys all year is, you wouldn’t believe it if I told you, it’s unreal. In the meantime, you’re working away with the non-dual lads, it’s just about development.

“A lot of young boys came through last year; they’ve been massive for this year. The strength on their bench, our bench has been our strong point all year.”

We’re fit to bring on players that are every bit as good, and who want to prove themselves, want to play in the team. So, it’s all about developing them young boys, and to be hurling in November, you can give it to me all day long.”

The forward line really caught the eye for the Derry champs, with Eamon Conway top scoring on the day with a personal haul of 1-7 while Paul Cleary hit five from play. The deadly duo of Noel Rafferty and Martin Bradley had standout displays as well.

“All six starting forwards got on the score sheet,” added McDaid. “The two inside lads in the two corners, they’ve got power and speed, and you get to that ball, they’ll take you on all day long. Our half forward line, they are shooters from distance, they haven’t let us down all year.

“Again, they finished the job for us, they were very good. You have the experience of Paul Cleary and Aaron Kelly around the middle of the field there, lads that are hurling for 20 years nearly now, so for them boys to get over the line is fantastic.”

It’s a step into the unknown next for McDaid’s team as they take on Father Murphy’s from London in the JHC Twinning final in two weeks’ time and they may have to do it without two key men.

Defenders Ciaran McBride and Ryan Scullion went off injured near their end of their ten-point Ulster final win. “I think it’s a hamstring for Ciaran, unfortunately, Ryan’s maybe not as bad. But the two lads that came on, they were unlucky not to start and that’s how close it is.

“We’ll enjoy it, but we’ll get back at it on Wednesday night, we’ll not linger too much. We’ve not had a game in two weeks, we know very little about them and we have a lot of homework to do.”