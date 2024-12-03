Arva v Ballinderry: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch as Arva look for back-to-back Ulster titles and Ballinderry aim to add to their loaded trophy cabinet

Ballinderry celebrate after their Derry IFC final replay win over Faughanvale at Owenbeg on Saturday Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

FOR 24 consecutive championship matches Arva have come out on top and, in that time, have won four trophies, including an All-Ireland junior football title.

The only thing that stands in the way of a fifth trophy on the bounce is a Ballinderry side steeped in history.

Both sides have had their share of challenging games and tight wins, with Arva needing a late late show to get past Magheracloone in the semi-final and Ballinderry needing a late Shea McCann winner against Derrylaughan to reach the Ulster showpiece.

Ballinderry’s drop to intermediate level last year came about after a restructuring of the Derry Senior Football Championship and their loss in a relegation play-off.

Ballinderry’s Ruairi Forbes gets a handpass away as Ben Matthews of Carrickcruppen tries to tackle him during IFC quarter-final at Celtic Park Derry. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

Their boss Jarlath Bell, spoke about their reaction to the drop and their climb back to the big time this season earlier in the year.

Arva have come from the other direction this year and it seems that the whole club have been riding on a wave of optimism ever since that Cavan Junior Football Championship win last season.

After his semi-final heroics, Tristan Noack Hoffman spoke about their fan base and what it means to have them following the team.

Arva celebrate their victory on the Croke Park pitch

“The people of Arva are just unbelievable, they follow us everywhere,” Hofmann said.

“They’re the best supporters ever. They’ve just come out in so many big numbers and for them, we’re so thankful they do it for them.”

When and where is the AIB Ulster Club Intermediate Football Championship final between Arva and Ballinderry?

The Ulster Intermediate Football Championship final between Arva of Cavan and Ballinderry of Derry will take place on Saturday, December 7 at O’Neills’ Healy Park.

Throw-in is scheduled for 5pm.

Where can I watch the Ulster Club Intermediate Football Championship final?

You can purchase a live stream of the Arva v Ballnderry Ulster IFC final at ulster.gaa.ie/ulsterclub2024/intermediate-football/