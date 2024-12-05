Arva v Ballinderry: How did we get here

IT has been another successful year for Cavan side Arva as they look to continue their meteoric football rise that was kickstarted last year.

Following their All-Ireland Junior Championship-winning run last year, Arva set out this season strong by dominating the Cavan Intermediate Football Championship, winning all of their league phase games and getting to the final against Butlersbridge, where they won by three goals.

The Davitt’s club then took another swing at the Ulster level, managing to convincingly beat Drumgath of Down by six points in the quarter-final stage.

Drumgath's Ryan Byrne tries to block a shot from Arva's Barry Donnelly during Saturday's AIB Ulster IFC quarter-final at Páirc Esler Newry. Picture: Philip Walsh

Up next was Magheracloone from Monaghan, who proved to be tougher opposition but the Breffini representatives are able to squeeze themselves into the final after a two-point victory at the Athletic Grounds.

It was Tristan Noack Hofmann’s late heroics that saw them through the tense last few minutes of their clash with the Mitchells club.

Arva have no easy task ahead of them though if they want to take their second provincial title in as many years.

Arva are currently on a run of 24 consecutive championship wins and have gone from the Cavan Junior Championship to the senior division in two years.

Ballinderry is a club steeped in football heritage, being the second most successful club side in Derry’s history, behind Bellaghy, winning 13 senior club county titles and three senior Ulster club titles to boot.

Ballinderry captain Adrian McGuckin holds the Andy Merrigan Cup aloft after victory over Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland Club final. Pic John McAviney

They also won the All-Ireland Senior Club Football title in 2002, beating Cork side Nemo Rangers in the final 2-10 to 0-09.

The Derry Intermediate Championship came back to Shamrock Park after victory over Faughanvale after a replay.

Ballinderry celebrate after their Derry IFC final replay win over Faughanvale at Owenbeg on Saturday Picture: Margaret McLaughlin

After their triumphant county campaign, their first opponent on the provincial stage were the Armagh intermediate champions Carrickcruppen, who boasted All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper Blaine Hughes in their ranks.

It started off well for the Shamrocks, with the score 0-7 to 0-1 after a blitzing opening but St Patrick’s pulled it back to one point with 13 minutes to go at Celtic Park.

Ballinderry’s Ruairi Forbes gets a handpass away as Ben Matthews of Carrickcruppen tries to tackle him during IFC quarter-final at Celtic Park Derry. Picture: Margaret McLaughlin (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

Injury-time frees from Shea McCann and Ben McKinless sealed Ballinderry’s spot in the last four of the competition.

It was the Tyrone champions Derrylaughan who were up next in the semi-finals, with this proving a tighter affair and ‘Derry pulling through by the smallest of margins.

Shea McCann was again the hero for his side as he atoned for an earlier error with a winner to send his club to the Ulster IFC final.