Armagh’s Grace Ferguson, Lauren McConville and Aoife McCoy win football All-Stars

The 2024 TG4 Ladies’ Football All-Stars/representatives alongside TG4 director-general, Alan Esslemont, and LGFA president, Mícheál Naughton, during the TG4 Ladies’ Football Awards Banquet, in association with Lidl, at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel in Dublin on Saturday

THREE Armagh players took home coveted awards after this year’s 2024 TG4 Ladies’ Football

All-Stars team was unveiled on Saturday night in Dublin.

Grace Ferguson, Lauren McConville and Aoife McCoy were recognised for their performances in a year which saw Gregory McGonigle’s side win the Division One title and reach the last four of the All-Ireland series, losing out to eventual champions Kerry.

Ferguson was named at right corner-back; McConville, who is currently in Australia having played with AFLW side Gold Coast Suns since Armagh’s championship exit, took the wing half-back jersey at seven; while McCoy was given the nod in the key centre half-forward position. It’s a first All-Star for all three.

All-Ireland champions Kerry took home seven gongs – goalkeeper Ciara Butler, defenders Kayleigh Cronin and Aishling O’Connell, midfielder Anna Galvin, and forward trio Niamh Carmody, Danielle O’Leary and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Runners-up Galway had four winners, defenders Kate Geraghty and Nicola Ward, midfielder and captain Ailbhe Davoren, and Olivia Divilly in the half-forward line.

Cork’s Katie Quirke made up the four-county representation on the team.

Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth’s memorable year continued as she was named the 2024 TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year, securing the accolade for a third time.

Smyth has won an Ulster junior championship medal, an All-Ireland junior title, was top scorer in the Golden Boot competition, finishing with 8-48, and was named in the Division Four team of the league and the junior team of the championship for 2024.

She was also the February Player of the Month and had numerous player-of-the-match awards, including from the All-Ireland final, where she scored 1-9 in Fermanagh’s 1-11 to 0-12 win over Louth in Croke Park in

August.

The sharpshooter, who previously received the accolade in 2019 and 2020, was voted by her peers ahead of team-mate Blaithin Bogue and Louth’s Kate Flood.

Galway’s Nicola Ward was named as the Senior Players’ Player of the Year, holding off stiff competition from Armagh’s McConville and Kerry’s Cronin.

Tyrone captain Aoibhinn McHugh missed out on the Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award, which went to Leitrim’s Michelle Guckian, who also saw off competition from her team-mate Charlene Tyrell.

Earlier in the evening, Laois legend Sue Ramsbottom was officially inducted into the LGFA Hall of Fame.