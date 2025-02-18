Football

Armagh v Mayo: Match details, throw-in time and how to watch as Armagh pick up the pieces of Donegal demolition against lowly Mayo

Kieran McGeeney’s men will be without captain Aidan Forker after he received a red card for headbutting Donegal’s Michael Murphy

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney and his team walk off the pitch at half time against Donegal in MacCumhaill Park
Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney and his team will hope to wipe Ballybofey out of their mind after Donegal's win. Picture Margaret McLaughlin (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )
By Liam Grimley

AFTER a second loss of the season to Donegal, Armagh will be eager to take out their frustrations on Mayo, who ground out a home victory over Tyrone last weekend.

Armagh will be without their captain Aidan Forker after the Maghery clubman headbutted Michael Murphy just 30 seconds into the Donegal man’s return to the inter-county scene after two years out.

The All-Ireland-winning skipper will now miss the next two matches for the Orchard county, meaning that he will also miss the visit of Dublin to the Athletic Grounds.

Mayo, while breathing a sight of relief that a vital cog in Armagh’s defence is missing, will still be quaking at the sight of the stacked Armagh team that still are capable of putting in a great performance, as they saw in their derby win over the Red Hands of Tyrone.

The Westerners have struggled so far this season, with losses against Dublin and Galway already under their belt before their win against Tyrone, Kevin McStay’s side will be lucky if they manage to maintain their Division One status, especially with the fixtures they have remaining, including a trip to Derry next month who dumped them out of last year’s All-Ireland Championship.

When and where is the Armagh v Mayo National League clash?

Armagh will host Mayo in their upcoming National League fixture at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday, February 22.

Throw-in is scheduled for 5pm.

Where can I watch Armagh v Mayo?

Irish-language broadcaster TG4 will provide coverage of the game, with build-up starting at 4.30pm.