Armagh star Ronan Clarke was always going to make it says club and county colleague Ger Houlahan

Joe Kernan and Mickey Harte look on as Ronan Clarke glides past a tackle at Croke Park. Picture by Ann McManus

WHEN he started out with Armagh he was already the finished article.

Ronan Clarke was a natural. Big and strong, he was a score-maker and a score-taker who was blessed with the ability to tune into the rhythm of the game. His instincts told him where to be and how to fit into a team, the hardmen couldn’t scare him and the biggest stages inspired him.

What a player he was and what a career the Pearse Og clubman had.

He had little luck with injuries and, because of that, some say his time on the field was too short. But remember what he won:

The All-Ireland senior football championship (2002), Ulster titles (2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008), Railway Cup titles (2002, 2005, 2009), the MacRory Cup (2000), the Armagh senior Championship (2009), four Armagh minor League and championships, U21 county championships, the Ulster minor title.

In addition, he was Young Player of the year (2002), Irish News Ulster Player of the year (2005), a GAA Allstar in 2005, 2009, an Ulster GAA Allstar in 2005, 2006 and he played for Ireland in three International Rules series.

Anything more would have been greedy.

On Thursday night, the Cathedral City native features in TG4’s unmissable Laochra Gael series and that is a fitting honour for a fabulous player who burst onto the scene with Armagh in their All-Ireland-winning year of 2002.

Ger Houlahan, his fellow clubman with ‘the Ogs’, met Clarke in Armagh City recently.

“He never mentioned the TG4 programme,” says ‘Hoully’.

“That’s the type of him.”

Ronan Clarke stands for a portrait during the launch of TG4's award-winning Laochra Gael series at the Light House Cinema in Dublin. The Gaelic sport biography series has returned with eight new GAA legends profiled for Season 23. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile (Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE/SPORTSFILE)

Houlahan was already the darling of the Armagh fans when Clarke was coming through the Pearse Og underage ranks with a talented group of youngsters in the 1990s.

“I knew all about him coming through at the club,” says 1993 Allstar Houlahan.

“I would have given out the prizes on the juvenile presentation nights sometimes and I’d have seen him getting awards and we’d always have been right-and-friendly because me and Adrian (his dad) get on well.”

A fine all-round sportsman who won soccer’s Milk Cup with Armagh, Clarke’s passion for Gaelic Football was nurtured by his dyed-in-the-wool GAA family. His brothers Thomas, Ross and Sean were all long-term servants of their club. Sean, AKA ‘Shorty’, is still playing for the Armagh Masters.

“The team he came through on went on to win the Ulster minor title and it was a star-studded team – Andy Mallon, Paul Duffy, Paraic Duffy, Gregory Loughran… They all went on to play for Armagh,” says Houlahan.

“To win Ulster you have to be head-and-shoulders above everything in your county and that’s what they were. We had a particularly strong crop of young players but Ronan was the leader of that group. He played wherever he had to play – he was full-forward when they needed a score, he played in the middle of the field, he played centre-half…”

Houlahan’s career was a contrast to his clubmate’s. He played through some barren years with Armagh in the 1980s and ‘90s. The Orchard County pinned their hopes on him but, despite a series of outstanding individual displays from their talisman, Armagh were unable to win an Ulster title from 1982 until 1999 and by then his time was drawing to an end.

However, Clarke was poised to step into his boots as Armagh’s full-forward.

“I remember speaking to Brian McAlinden (Armagh joint-manager) about him in 1999. The Armagh minors went out of Ulster early that year and I spoke to Brian about bringing Ronan into the senior squad.

“He would have been competing with me on the bench, but I thought we could have got him in and got him acclimatised because you just knew the next step for him was county senior football. I wouldn’t have been one for pushing club players but it was as clear as the nose on your face that Ronan was going to make it.

“He’s one of those fellas, like a Frank McGuigan, who could have togged out for the minors and the seniors in the same year. He would have given us a bit more firepower but, then again, I was on the bench, Stevie McDonnell was on the bench so maybe the management thought we had enough and he was too young at that stage.

“He had another two years of football under his belt before Joe Kernan got a hold of him in 2002 and then things came to fruition for him.”

THE late, great Anto Finnegan was his marker when Clarke made his senior debut for Armagh against Antrim in Division 2A of the National League at Casement Park on March 3, 2002.

Clarke remembers a great battle with Finnegan, but he got a goal and Armagh won, topped the table, won Ulster and of course went on to win the All-Ireland with their young full-forward – who had forced his way into a side packed with talented attackers - scoring in six of the seven Championship games including three crucial points in the final against Kerry.

“Imagine what he’d be like with the new three-up-front rule,” says Houlahan.

Ger Houlahan was the stars of the Armagh team during the 1980s and 1990s

“Him and Stevie McDonnell up front… They could do it all: They won their own ball, they weren’t crying looking the ball into their chests. They came and won it as they got it and made something of it. They’d be some forward line.

“Ronan was a ball-winner who could play out the field as well and he had the panache to take men on and work a score.”

Clarke’s county career was derailed because of a succession of injuries but he stubbornly soldiered on until his club days finally came to an end after he collided with a post during a game in Maghery. He became seriously ill the following day and spent five days in an induced coma in intensive care before making a full recovery.

Since then, he has put his experience and knowledge to good use as a coach and was manager of the Armagh Ladies’ side as well as several club sides and is now the Pearse Og youth development officer.

“He had a great career,” says Houlahan.

“He had trouble staying fit - he was tall and gangly at an early age so maybe that’s why he had fitness problems. But isn’t it better to achieve what he did in a short space of time rather than grinding it out in mediocrity.”

Laochra Gael - Ronan Clarke (Thursday, TG4, 9.30pm)