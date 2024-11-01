Armagh kings Clann Eireann relishing Ulster clash with Derry champions Newbridge says Conor McConville

IN their only previous foray into the Ulster Senior Club Championship in 2021, Clann Eireann got past Antrim champions Kickhams Creggan in the quarter-final at Corrigan Park after extra-time.

They might have fancied their chances of making a first-ever provincial decider going into their semi-final against Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly but the experienced Harps had too much knowhow for them on the night.

The Erne county representatives had 3-2 on the board before Clann Eireann scored and, although the Lurgan men eventually found their feet, there was no way back from there. It was a chastening experience for the Ulster rookies but it means they begin their second campaign against Derry champions Newbridge on Sunday, November 10 knowing what they’re in for.

“We’ll enjoy this,” said skipper Conor McConville after Clann Eireann had beaten Lurgan rivals Clan na Gael to capture a fourth Armagh title.

“But we want to push on in Ulster if we can, so there’s a big game ahead.

“We watched the Derry final and we know we’ll be up against because whoever comes out of Derry is always a strong team.”

McConville’s grandfather Seamus has to rank among the most unlucky footballers in the history of Armagh club football.

He played in seven senior finals for Clann Eireann (five in-a-row including a replay from 1959 to 1962) and won just one of them (1963).

Thankfully for the McConville family and their club, Seamus’s misfortune hasn’t been passed on to his grandchildren and Conor skippered Clann Eireann (who also included his brother Ruairi and cousin Aodhan) to their second county title in four seasons after Saturday night’s seven-point win over Clan na Gael.

“My granda played in seven finals, lost six of them and the last one was in 1968 against the Clans,” said Conor.

“So it’s good to get a wee bit of revenge for him. We’ve now got two medals and he’s only got one. But he’s more happy for us, he’s delighted.”

McConville joined a very select group of Clann Eireann skippers when he climbed the steps of the stand at the Athletic Grounds and accepted the Gerry Fagan Cup from county chairman Paul McArdle.

“There’s only been four boys in history to have done this so to be one of the four is incredible,” he said.

“But to be honest any one of the boys could have been captain of this team. ‘Turbo’ (Conor Turbitt) and a lot of the boys have stepped up and to get over the line is just a brilliant feeling.”

Turbitt was involved in Clann Eireann’s first two goals but the third came when this title practically in the bag. Aodhan McConville handpassed the ball to the back post and his cousin Conor, pushing forward from his midfield berth, was able to thump it into the net.

“I’ve had about six ‘square balls’ this year and when the ball went in the net I looked around – I thought it was going to be another one,” said Conor.

“Aodhan passed me the ball – it’s usually the other way round. I got on the end of it anyway and it counted so happy days.

“It was all about winning Armagh for us and that’s what we’ve done. It’s doesn’t happen too often that the Sam Maguire and the Gerry Fagan Cup are both going to be at our annual dinner. We’re looking forward to that.”