Antrim expected to nominate Corrigan Park as home venue in latest Ulster SFC twist

Antrim senior footballers adamant they will play their Ulster SFC tie with Armagh at Corrigan Park Picture: Mal McCann

Antrim senior footballers will play Cavan in the Ulster Championship at Corrigan Park Picture Mal McCann.

ANTRIM are expected to nominate Corrigan Park as their home venue for their Ulster Championship match with All-Ireland champions Armagh at an Ulster CCC meeting tonight.

Antrim and Ulster Council officials met in mid-January where discussion centred around playing the game away from the west Belfast venue which holds a modest 4,000 spectators.

Newry and Owenbeg were mooted as alternative venues to stage the game – but the Antrim senior football team and management are steadfastly opposed to playing the game away from Corrigan Park.

Last week, the Ulster Council insisted health and safety issues were the reason behind the need to move venues – and not the limited capacity of the Whiterock Road ground which would struggle to meet ticket demands, especially among Armagh’s season ticketholders estimated to be over 3,000.

The Antrim County Board hasn’t commented publicly on the unresolved venue issue - but their Ulster Council delegates will be instructed to nominate Corrigan Park at tonight’s meeting.

Antrim players Dermot McAleese and Patrick McBride – as well as manager Andy McEntee – are adamant the Championship clash, scheduled for the weekend of April 12/13, won’t be played if the Ulster Council move the venue because they were drawn out of the hat first.

“I just think the Ulster Council has to see sense and realise that’s where the game has to be played – Corrigan Park,” said one player.

“If it’s not played there, the game won’t be played.”

If Antrim don’t fulfil the fixture, they would run the risk of expulsion from the provincial series and this season’s Tailteann Cup, and the county board would incur a fine.

The vast majority of Gaels and indeed many high-profile former players have backed the Antrim footballers’ plea to be allowed to play the game at Corrigan Park.

Antrim's Patrick McBride has been a vocal supporter of their Ulster SFC game going ahead at Corrigan Park Picture: Seamus Loughran (seamus loughran)

Another Antrim insider said the Ulster Council “should be smart and read the room”.

“I’d fall off my seat if the game doesn’t go ahead at Corrigan Park,” they added.

The Ulster Council would appear to be on the back foot as Antrim hosted Cavan at Corrigan Park in the Ulster Championship three years ago with all health and safety issues passed by the city council.

In more recent seasons, the Antrim hurlers have hosted Kilkenny, Galway and Cork at Corrigan Park and will welcome Waterford to their home pitch this Sunday.

The 2025 Ulster Championship draw was made on October 12.

Four months have passed and no agreement over the venue has been reached and as a result it gives the Ulster Council and Antrim County Board a finite amount of time to overcome any health and safety obstacles.

It is understood Croke Park was mentioned as a possible hosting venue that might have enticed the Antrim footballers away from Corrigan - but the idea was kicked into touch before any real negotiations could take place.

“Staging the game at Croke Park could potentially have been a runner but that was then and we’re now beyond the point of no return,” said the Antrim source.

The Antrim players feel a deep sense of injustice over the venue controversy, especially with the failure to rebuild Casement Park – a ground that has been closed since 2013.

In the interim, a new 600-seated stand was built at Corrigan Park with the notion it would be fit to stage Championship games there, while the GAA trumpeted the birth of ‘Gaelfast’ in 2018 – an ambitious coaching scheme to rejuvenate Gaelic Games participation in primary schools in Ireland’s second city.

To take the game out of Belfast - a city where the GAA acknowledges it needs to make serious gains - would send out the wrong signal, especially when Antrim has this once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring the All-Ireland champions to Corrigan Park.

In 2018, the Kildare footballers refused to budge on staging their All-Ireland Qualifier against Mayo at Newbridge and it was where the mantra ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ was popularised.

At the time, the Gaelic Players Association [GPA] weighed in behind the Kildare footballers and the game eventually went ahead at Newbridge.

The GPA hasn’t involved itself in the Corrigan Park debate to date.

The players’ body was contacted for comment.