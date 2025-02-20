Antrim different animal in Corrigan Park: Leitrim boss Steven Poacher

LEITRIM senior football manager Steven Poacher is wary of the ‘Corrigan Park or nowhere’ campaign galvanising Antrim ahead of their Division Three showdown at the west Belfast venue on Saturday afternoon.

Grappling with one of the toughest managerial gigs on the inter-county circuit, the Down native has watched his young Leitrim side fall to three straight defeats in Division Three - Clare, Laois and Kildare.

And while Antrim suffered back-to-back losses in the division themselves – to Fermanagh and Offaly – Poacher knows the Saffrons are a different proposition on home soil.

“Antrim are a different team in Corrigan Park and they’re building a lot of momentum around the Championship game with Armagh as well. I know a lot of the Antrim lads. I’d be very good friends with Paddy McBride. Antrim are a fine side and have some very good footballers.

“Obviously, they’ve lost the two boys – Conor Hand and Conor Stewart [red-carded versus Offaly] – but they’ll bring boys in that are equally as big.

“Marc Jordan may move into midfield. In retrospect, their midfield might become stronger depending on the changes. It’s going to be a difficult game. I attended their home win over Clare and it was a really, dogged, spirited performance that day against a very experienced opponent.”

Rather than having been distracted by the ‘Corrigan Park or nowhere’ campaign, Poacher feels it will have rallied Andy McEntee’s players.

At an Ulster Council CCC meeting on Tuesday night, Antrim delegates nominated Corrigan Park as their home venue to face All-Ireland champions Armagh on the weekend of April 12/13 despite the Ulster Council’s stated health and safety concerns over the ground’s ability to accommodate a capacity crowd of 4,000 spectators.

It looks increasingly likely the Antrim-Armagh game will be staged at the Whiterock Road venue.

Poacher, who assumed the Leitrim post at short notice following Mickey Graham’s shock defection to Galway last October, isn’t fooled by the “false” score-line that saw Offaly ease to a 16-point win against 13-man Antrim.

“The score-lines are very false,” said Poacher, who enjoyed a distinguished coaching period with Carlow under Turlough O’Brien in the middle of the previous decade.

“Antrim still kicked 15 points the last day so I wouldn’t read too much into the second half because losing their two midfielders, it was game over, especially under the new rules. Antrim kicked 0-12 in the first half against Offaly while we haven’t kicked 12 points over 70 minutes.”

Leitrim lost to Clare by 13 points in Ennis and suffered even wider margins of defeat to fancied sides Laois and Kildare – both by 23 points - with Poacher expecting the Lilywhites to “cruise” to promotion.

“I thought we played really well against Clare, the second half in particular. We had a goal chance to make it a one-score game and were really competitive until the last quarter.

Steven Poacher is wary of the Antrim senior footballers at Corrigan Park Picture Mal McCann.

“Against Laois, the bottom fell out of it very quickly. We conceded three goals early on and were probably a bit naïve in how we set up that day.

“Kildare put 2-22 past for Fermanagh so Kildare are going to cruise out the division and I think everyone knows that.

“But certainly, what we’d like to be on Saturday is more competitive for a lot longer and hopefully make ourselves difficult to beat. Antrim are an experienced group, they put Down to the pin of their collar in the Ulster Championship last year.

“Mickey Byrne in goals is a brilliant keeper. The new rules nearly suit Mickey because he can come out the field.”

Poacher insists that it’s not where Leitrim are “after three weeks – but in three years” as he looks to mould a new team in light of 14 players that featured in last season’s Division Four final defeat to Laois no longer part of the panel.”