Antrim aiming to throw a spanner in the works of what is becoming another well-oiled Mickey Harte machine

Allianz Football League Division Three, round three

Offaly v Antrim (Sunday, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2pm)

TIME moves fast in this game. Only a few short years ago, Mickey Harte was a Tyrone man and nothing but a Tyrone man.

Identity wise, he likely still is, but since 2018, he’s been to Louth, Derry and now Offaly. No challenge too daunting, the managerial itch never to soothe.

In that year of 2018, his Red Hand side were Ulster champions, heading into an Ulster campaign without their captain of the previous campaign, one Sean Cavanagh.

All’s well that ends well, and a haze of nostalgia on a run to that season’s All-Ireland final would lead you to forget about a first-round provincial loss to Monaghan and the get-out-of-jail card used in extra-time against Meath.

Andy McEntee, speaking to Sky Sports at the time - another signal of change - stated: “I heard someone else talk about devastation being an overused word, but it’s probably fairly accurate at the moment.”

That Offaly against Antrim would be the latest chapter in their managerial rivalry just seven years on would have been deemed left-field by the most pragmatic. But here we are.

Last year, an unlikely goal from Ronan Boyle and a Dominic McEnhill penalty paved the way for a one-point victory at Corrigan Park, but The Faithful look a transformed side under Harte.

Having swatted aside the challenge of Sligo, they kept Laois at arms’ length. Dylan Hyland and Keith O’Neill have combined for 0-13 from play in those two affairs, and now a home tie presents the chance to avenge last year’s defeat and go three from three.

A dismal Tailteann Cup campaign saw The Faithful beaten comfortably by London amongst others, having had an uncomfortable ride staying up in Division Three prior to that.

But the freedom they are playing with at the moment was exemplified by Paddy Dunican, roaming forward from his goalkeeping position to rifle home a goal against Laois.

A third win this Sunday for Harte and suddenly his early Offaly tenure has all the hallmarks of his successful spell in Louth.

For Antrim, off the field issues, specifically the ‘Corrigan or nowhere’ debacle, tend to go one of two ways. Either it acts as a galvaniser or serves as a distraction.

Fionn Nagle has been on form up top to date, but The Saffrons will require another big showing from the St Enda’s man if they are to halt Offaly’s winning run.

