After 22 years, it was McCartan’s sweetly struck score that gave Errigal Ciarán an early Christmas present and sank Kilcoo in a tightly fought Ulster final

Errigal Ciaran players celebrates with the Seamus McFerran cup after the Ulster Club Senior championship Final at Athletic Grounds Armagh. Picture Oliver McVeigh

Ulster Senior Club Football Championship: Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone) 1-8 Kilcoo (Down) 0-10

FROM the moment the ball left his boot, Peter Og McCartan knew it was going over the bar.

As he watched it sail between the posts, he wheeled away in delight because he knew, everyone knew, it was the winner and about 30 seconds later the Tyrone champions were the Ulster champions and progress to play Munster champions Dr Croke’s on first weekend of New Year (January 4/5).

From the throw-in, Errigal had the look of a side that knew exactly what they were about and they needed to because, despite their early goal from Joe Oguz, they had to hang in there at times.

With their mix of steel, skill and strategy, Kilcoo attacked in waves and their half-back line contributed four points during the first half which finished level (1-3 to 0-6).

But the plot thickened as this simmering struggle came to the boil in the second half.

There were bad intentions in every tackle and, after referee Noel Mooney had clamped down with a series of yellow cards, Darryl Branagan – Kilcoo’s heartbeat - was rightly sent off for a high challenge on Odhran Robinson.

It was exactly what Errigal wanted.

Even without their number six the Magpies fought and scrapped but Eugene Branagan missed their late chance and Errigal, finishing stronger, won it through McCartan.

“It’s 31 years since our club first won this trophy,” said Darragh Canavan as he accepted the Seamus McFerran Cup.

“IT’S TIME TO BRING IT BACK HOME!”

Losing was so tough on Kilcoo who gave as good as they got through a low-scoring but engrossing affair.

They were shattered at the end and the ‘Bravest Lad in Ireland’ award goes to the youngster who asked Conor Laverty for his gloves after the final whistle.

In fairness to the bitterly disappointed Kilcoo veteran and Down manager, he handed them over.

The first hands to touch leather were Joe Oguz’s and Errigal quickly got a taste of Kilcoo defending as they worked the ball forward.

Darragh Canavan’s pass went astray and the Magpies broke for marauding Eugene Branagan to open the scoring from the right after 90 seconds.

Errigal’s first real attack yielded their goal.

Darragh and Ruairi Canavan of Errigal Ciaran celebrates after the Ulster Club Senior championship Final at Athletic Grounds Armagh. Picture Oliver McVeigh

Ruairi Canavan played in his brother Darragh who managed to slip marker Ceilum Doherty and get in a mishit shot that looped to the back post where Oguz swiped right to thump it into the net.

There were calls for ‘square ball’ but the score stood.

Working tirelessly to win the breaks, Kilcoo got a handle on the Errigal kickout and Niall Kane’s free and Miceal Rooney’s first score levelled it.

At the other end, Ruairi Canavan broke for his brother’s pass and Niall Branagan put his boot where he should have put his hand as he volleyed the ball away in typically uncompromising fashion.

Play continued despite Errigal protests.

Tommy Canavan edged Errigal ahead again but Kilcoo were able to get short kickouts away and Darryl Branagan showed for one and galloped upfield before slipping reliable Rooney in for his second score.

The action swung from end-to-end as they went at it like old heavyweights in a grudge match.

Peter Colhoun had the ball in the Kilcoo net again but this time it was ruled out for ‘square ball’ and Paul Devlin and ‘Dabs’ sent the Magpies two ahead with half-time approaching.

But it was level at the break. With defenders converging on him like moths to a flame, Darragh Canavan won a free for his cousin Tommy and then scored the equaliser himself and the sides took a break with the game deadlocked 1-3 to 0-6.

The Canavan brothers walked out for second half deep in conversation.

They had scored 11 of Errigal’s 14 points in the semi-final but the supporting cast stood up in the final and it was corner-back Ciaran Quinn who popped up with the first score of the second half.

It was tight and tense. Football skills alone couldn’t decide it and so the physical stakes went up and the red mist came down.

With McCartan in hot pursuit, Shealan Johnston ran into Peter Harte and he was on the turf after a separate incident as a man from either team was booked by referee Mooney who needed eyes in the back of his head.

A Paul Devlin free levelled it and then the Branagans Niall, Darryl and Eugene combined to start a move which Eugene finished to send Kilcoo back into the lead.

Would they have kicked on? They might have had Darryl Branagan not gone in too hard, too high on Odhran Robinson and been sent off.

From that point, hanging on was the best they could hope for.

Old-timers Peter Harte and Paul Devlin traded points and Conor Laverty came on with 10 minutes left to steer the Down men home.

But it was McCartan who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

A swerving drive – a rare bit of flair – from him levelled it but once again Kilcoo moved ahead with a captain’s effort from Anthony Morgan.

The Magpies retreated and Errigal pushed and prodded at their defence.

They could find no way through and Kilcoo got their hands on the ball and they kept it and kept it but then Eugene Branagan got a bad bounce off the turf and Ben McDonnell grabbed possession.

In a flash, he sent McCartan clear and Callum Rogers’ push was spotted by the referee.

Peter Óg McCartan of Errigal Ciaran celebrates after scoring the winning point against Kilcoo in the Ulster Club Senior championship Final at Athletic Grounds Armagh. Picture Oliver McVeigh

Tommy Canavan swung the ball over the bar and extra-time looked a good bet then.

McCartan had other ideas though, he got forward on the left wing and when the chance came he backed himself.

He knew it was over from the moment the ball left his boot.

Errigal Ciaran: D McAnenly; Cormac Quinn, A McCrory, Ciaran Quinn (0-1); P Og McCartan (0-2), N Kelly, T Colhoun; B McDonnell, J Oguz (1-0); T Canavan (0-3 frees), P Harte (0-1), C McGinley; R Canavan, D Canavan (0-1), O Robinson

Subs: M Kavanagh for Ciaran Quinn (46), P McGirr for Robinson (52), R McCrory for McGinley (60)

Yellow cards: T Canavan (42), Ciaran Quinn (43), C McGinley (47)

Kilcoo: N Kane (0-1 free); N Branagan, R McEvoy, C Rogers; M Rooney (0-2), D Branagan (0-1), E Branagan (0-2); Aaron Morgan, R Johnston; J Devlin, Anthony Morgan (0-1), S Johnston; C Doherty, J Johnston, P Devlin (0-3, 0-2 frees)

Subs: C Laverty for J Devlin (49), C Rooney for J Johnston (60)

Yellow cards; R Johnston (42), J Johnston (43)

Red card: D Branagan (45)

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)