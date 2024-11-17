AFLW season could clash with LGFA if earlier start agreed

The AFL has confirmed it is “very close” to finalising a start date for the 2025 AFLW season which could potentially have huge ramifications for Irish women who also feature in the GAA.

Irish women involved in both codes have, up until now, been given the green light to play in the All-Ireland Ladies Championship during the AFLW off-season, but from next year the AFLW season is expected to be moved to a much earlier start date than August 30.

The midway point of the men’s regular season in the first week of June is under serious consideration which would inevitably lead to a cross-code clash with the All-Ireland Ladies Football finals which were played in the first week of August this year,

“AFLW’s definitely front of mind, we’re working through what next season looks like, and we’ll have something out in the coming weeks,” AFL Head of Fixturing Josh Bowler said.

“We’re currently working through [whether the AFLW season will start mid-AFL season] at the moment and we’re pretty close [to making an announcement].”

The AFL has already rubber stamped a season extension from 11 to 12 matches for AFLW teams next year with matches to be played weekly instead of squeezing 11 matches into 10 weeks which proved unpopular this year.

Armagh vice-Captain Lauren McConville, Donegal’s Amy Boyle-Carr, and Fermanagh star Blaithin Bogue have all told the Irish News that personal circumstances will determine which code is prioritised by Irish ladies next year.