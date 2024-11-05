Abbey sides enjoy MacRory Cup win double

Adam Reavey of St Paul's, Bessbrook gets a shot away despite the attention of Abbey CBS defenders during Tuesday's Danske Bank MacRory Cup clash in Páirc Esler

Danske Bank MacRory Cup Section D

Abbey CBS 2-13 St Paul’s Bessbrook 1-11

A LATE goal from Corey Loughran killed off a valiant effort from St Paul’s, Bessbrook in their derby fixture in Páirc Esler on Tuesday afternoon.

Abbey CBS had led for most of the game, but were caught by Bessbrook near the end and the sides were locked on 1-11 each after 54 minutes.

However, points from Aaron Maginness and Diarmuid O’Rourke edged Abbey ahead and they then caught St Paul’s with too many players committed to attack. A length-of-the-field move ended with Shamrocks club man Loughran palming to the net at the back post.

After 20 minutes the teams were level on 0-4 each with eight different scorers. However, it was in the last six minutes of the half that Abbey broke clear with a goal from Michael Walker sandwiched between a brace of points from Conor McGeogh.

On the re-start, Eoin Kane palmed to the net at the back post and St Paul’s were back in the race. The teams traded scores with three in a row from Ronan Martin bringing it to 1-10 to 1-7 with Abbey still in charge.

Aaron Maginness made the gap four in the 51st minute only for quick scores from Eoin Kane (two), Martin’s fifth point and Jarlath O’Neill to bring them level at 1-11 each.

However, Abbey found their rhythm once more with late points from Magenniss and O’Rourke followed by Loughran’s victory-clincher.

Next game for the winners is a trip to O’Neill Park Dungannon on Friday week to take on the Academy, while St Paul’s travel to Garvaghey on Wednesday November 20 to face Abbey Vocational from Donegal town.

Scorers

Abbey CBS C McGeogh 0-7; M Walker & C Loughran 1-0 each; D O’Rourke 0-3; A Maginness 0-2; T O’Neill 0-1

St Paul’s E Kane 1-2; R Martin 0-5; S Loughran, C Loye, E McKeever & J O’Neill 0-1 each

Abbey Vocational School, Donegal 4-14 St Patricks, Dungannon 2-13

ABBEY Vocational School, Donegal enjoyed an impressive debut in the Danske Bank MacRory Cup when they had seven points to spare over last season’s beaten finalists St Patricks Academy in Trillick on Tuesday.

The winners’ use of the long and direct ball paid huge dividends for them in the opening period as they notched all four of their goals to establish a 4-5 to 1-7 cushion.

Dungannon hit back after the break and when they got their second goal it reduced the deficit to four points, but in the closing seven minutes the Donegal lads outscored their opponents 0-4 to 0-1 to emerge worthy winners.

Conor McCahill and Lorcan McMurray exchanged early points before a long delivery in from Patrick McGonagle ion the seventh minute saw Darragh Griffin get on the end of it to flick to the net for Abbey’s first goal.

Dungannon drew level thanks to points from Luke Neeson and McMurray but a brace of Oisin Doherty frees was followed by two goals in a minute, from Tiarnan McBride and Eoghan Gallagher, to leave Abbey in control.

A third goal in as many minutes then arrived, this time for Dungannon via Eoin Long, before Enda Cush tagged on a point. It was Abbey, though, who had the final say of the first half when McCahill bagged their fourth goal.

McGeary and Charlie Maguire swapped points with Doherty on the restart before efforts from Long, Davin McKeown and McMurray closed the gap.

Tomas Carr split the posts for the Donegal side but in the 53rd minute it was game on when quick thinking from McKeown saw him find the net from 30 metres out to leave it 2-12 to 4-10.

The Academy, though, failed to kick on and instead it was the newcomers who reasserted themselves with scores from McCahill (2), McBride and Doherty as they recorded an historic win.

Scorers

Abbey C McCahill 1-4 (0-2f); O Doherty 0-5 (0-4f); E Gallagher, T McBride & D Griffin 1-1 each; Turlough Carr & Tomas Carr 0-1 each

Dungannon L McMurray 0-5 (0-1f); D McKeown & E Long (2f) 1-2 each; L Neeson, L McGeary, E Cush & C Maguire 0-1 each