‘A couple of tweaks and we could have an incredibly good game’ Derry boss Paddy Tally

Paddy Tally says the FRC need to consult players, coaches and referees to make some tweaks to the new rules PICTURE: Margaret McLaughlin

WITH a raft of new playing rules in Gaelic football, Paddy Tally believes that the 2025 inter-county campaign may be written off as a “scrub year” – but is holding out hope that an FRC review before the National Football League concludes will salvage the season.

Celebrating his side’s brilliant comeback to claim a draw against Galway on Saturday night at Celtic Park, the Derry manager maintains that a few tweaks to the rule enhancements could produce an “incredibly good game”.

Tally was one of the first coaches to criticise the 12-v-11 attacking scenario - which has become a key feature of the new version of Gaelic football - after his side fell to Tyrone in the opening weekend of the NFL.

Since then, more managers and coaches have echoed similar sentiments of the 12-v-11 rule and its fundamental unfairness where the attacking ‘fly’ goalkeeper means teams must defend with less players and cover more space.

With Derry recovering superbly from nine points down at the break, Tally’s criticisms weren’t the embittered kind from a defeated manager.

“I do think that anyone who understands football will say this is a ‘scrub’ year,” said the Tyrone man.

“It is a year when we are trying to work things out. You are throwing so many changes at teams; you are expecting people to get all this right: it is not going to be right this year no matter what way we want to paint this.

“It is a year when no-one is talking about the great players, all we are talking about is the rules. No-one is talking about the great scores, it’s: ‘Well, he only scored that because it’s 12-v-11′ or he came up for a two-point kick.

“There are a lot of things that aren’t really about the game itself, they are about everything only the game, so I think if we can get back to the stage where we are actually appreciating players for what they do.”

Brendan Rogers (centre) during Derry's NFL tie with Galway on Saturday night PICTURE: Margaret McLaughlin

The Derry supporters who watched Lachlan Murray and Shane McGuigan’s virtuoso displays in that second half on Saturday night might beg to differ with Tally’s latter point.

Even though he described the 50m advancement rule as a “brutal punishment”, citing an incident involving Murray in the second half, Tally sees plenty of potential in some of the FRC’s work.

“We are still finding our way a bit. There is still that wee bit of awareness about what is going on at times but every game you can see them getting better at it.

“There wasn’t as many controversies as such in the game. Galway stepped across the line and we got a two-point free. There was one at the end when the ball was moved forward for a free when I think the ball was under Lachlan and he couldn’t get up off the ground.

“And it was moved up for two points... That is a brutal punishment for a player.

“It could have lost us the game...

“It is not as if you are intentionally trying to slow the game up. We talk about ‘in the spirit of the game’; a decision like that is not in the spirit of the game.”

The FRC is expected to collect a lot of data from NFL games and reflect on how the new playing rule enhancements are impacting the game after round five.

“All these games are providing lots of data as to what is the best way forward and it is only on reflection after round five, when people take a breath and say, what’s gone on here?

“[They should] bring in managers, referees, players and say ‘right, what’s the best way forward here?’ because I don’t think anyone is completely happy with what is going on.

“I think a couple of tweaks could make this really good, I really do. It wouldn’t take much to make this an incredibly good game.”

Meanwhile, Tally felt relieved that Derry had garnered a point against Galway in Division One after suffering back-to-back defeats to Tyrone and Kerry.

“It is about points on the board, no matter how well you play. After the Kerry game, we were lauded for being fantastic, but we got nothing out of it.

“And you cannot spin that to the players. They’re not silly. It doesn’t matter how you lose, they don’t think it is brilliant, so we had to get something out of the Galway game.”