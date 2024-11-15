Cushendall and Slaughtneil clash the highlight of weekend action in Ulster

Today

AIB Ulster Club JFC semi-finals (O’Neill’s Healy Park)



Craigbane (Derry) v Drumhowan (Monaghan) (2pm)

Craigbane are fairly well road-tested at this stage, having come through bruising encounters, against Killeeshil and Knockbride, to reach the last four. Drumhowan also had to battle for their semi-final spot, overcoming Aghadrumsee by the minimum last day out.

Odds 1: 2/5 D: 8/1 2: 2/1

Verdict Drumhowan



Collegeland (Armagh) v St Patrick’s, Muff (Donegal) (O’Neill’s Healy Park, 4pm)

Collegeland needed extra-time to see out a one-point win over Dromara the last day out, with the double inside threat of Adrian Treanor and Caolan McQuaid, who finished with 1-6, causing havoc.

Naomh Pádraig, Uisce Chaoin defeated Naomh Comhghall CLG in the opening round, but did lose Donegal star Caolan McColgan to a hamstring injury, which could keep him out of today’s clash.

Odds 1: 13/8 D: 15/2 2: 8/15

Verdict Draw



AIB Ulster Club SFC quarter-final

Belleek (Fermanagh) v Scotstown (Monaghan) (Brewster Park 5pm)

KARL Lacey will be a keen observer here as his Kilcoo side await the winners in the semi-finals.

Erne Gaels ended a 43-year wait for a county title by beating Enniskillen Gaels two weeks ago and now face their first voyage into the provincial series.

Scotstown are part of the furniture in the Ulster Club series, having dominated Monaghan for so long. They lost last year’s decider to Glen and will be determined to go one better this time around.

Odds H: 11/2 D: 14/1 A: 1/8

Verdict Scotstown

AIB Ulster Club SHC semi-final

Cushendall (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry) (the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds 7.15pm,

live on RTÉ2)

OVER the past nine years, only Dunloy have broken the dominance of these two sides on the Ulster hurling stage. Cushendall have collected three titles in that time, and are the reigning champions, while Slaughtneil have earned four.

Last year’s final was the clash of the men in maroon and Cushendall came out on top that day with four points to spare. They look the better bet to progress to the final, where Down champs Portaferry await the winners.

Odds 1: 4/6 D: 15/2 2: 6/4

Verdict Draw

Tomorrow

AIB Ulster Club IHC semi-finals

Bredagh (Down) v Swatragh (Derry) (Ahoghill 1.30pm)

Bredagh showed some real resistance against Burt to qualify for the final four. Despite being the better team on the day, the Down champions conceded a goal against the run of play and had to steady the ship to pull through late on. Swatragh had things a little more comfortable in their quarter-final against Lisbellew, claiming a five-point victory.

Neither club has ever reached the final, so history is on the line.

Odds 1: 7/4 D: 9/1 2: 1/2

Verdict Swatragh

Carey Faughs (Antrim) v Castleblayney (Monaghan) (Carrickmore 1.30pm)

BOTH of these sides upset the odds in their opening wins to set up this showdown.

Carey Faughs needed extra-time to get past last season’s beat finalists Carrickmore, while a late free from sharp-shooter Niall Garland allowed Castleblayney to get one over Middletown, with the minimum of margins to spare.

’Blayney won the Ulster junior title last year, so that provincial know-how may come in handy.

Odds 1: 4/9 D: 9/1 2: 15/8

Verdict Castleblayney



AIB Ulster Club JHC final

Ballinascreen (Derry) v East Cavan Gaels (Cavan) (Dungannon 3.30pm)

NO Cavan club has ever won the Ulster junior title, so East Cavan Gaels have the opportunity to create their own slice of history.

They have been in fantastic form in the Ulster series, scoting 10 goals across their two championship outings.

Ballinascreen registered 3-33 in their win over Inniskeen, but had to rely on points in their semi-final success against 13-man Ballela.

This looks sure to be a high-scoring game and should go right down to the wire.

Verdict East Cavan Gaels