Clonoe overwhelmed as legend McCabe pledges to help fund new facilities

Kevin McCabe (left) has pledged to help fund a new 600-seater stand and changing facilities for Clonoe O'Rahillys.

CLONOE and Tyrone legend Kevin McCabe has “changed the future of Clonoe forever,” the club has said in response to his pledge to help them build a new stand and changing rooms.

McCabe, who was Tyrone’s first ever Allstar in 1980 and was part of the team that reached their first All-Ireland final six years later, has told the O’Rahillys development committee that he will fund whatever is needed beyond what’s lifted from a new development draw.

In a post on the club’s social media pages, it’s recounted how McCabe told the development committee that “this is my club, the best club in Ireland and I want us to have the best facilities in Ireland.”

Self-made millionaire McCabe has built several successful companies since founding Powerscreen in the 1980s.

The club’s post tells of how he called Connor McAliskey to tell him he wanted to get involved in the development project.

“Kevin began the conversation by acknowledging how well the development is going and was blown away by the commitment from our club members and local businesses over the past number of years.

“’What about a stand lads, do we not need a stand?’

“’We do Kevin, we need and would love a stand, but we don’t have the money for a stand.’

“’Ok I have a few quid lads, I could probably help with that. What about changing rooms lads? I think we need changing rooms under the stand.’

“’Great idea Kevin but this all costs a lot of money.

“’Just get it designed lads then we will go from there.’

“Fast forward a couple of months and a design was complete. A 600-seater stand with changing facilities, recovery rooms, toilets, shop and disabled access lift. A ridiculously ambitious stand that we as a club anticipated would be out of our reach for at least 10 years.

“Ok Skeet you may call the Prince and tell him this is ready. Buns, biscuits, scones and tea at the ready this time. Late again but only by 90 minutes this time and in walks the Prince. A nervous development team showed the ambitious project to a fearless businessman.

“’Ok let’s get this built.’

“’Sorry, can you repeat that Kevin?’

“’Get it built lads. Run a big club development draw and I will help with the rest. Simple as that. Go knocking doors for the next 12 months and by mid-2026 the stand will be finished. Let’s do this. This is my club, the best club in Ireland and I want us to have the best facilities in Ireland.’

“The lad from Clonoe, our very own Kevin the Prince McCabe, has just changed the future of Clonoe forever.

“As we all struggled to come to terms with what just happened and lost for words, we could only as Kevin ‘why?’

“‘The harder you work, the luckier you get. Now go sell tickets’,” read the post.

It follows on from the donation late last year by another former player, Anthony Campbell, of his helicopter to be raffled off.