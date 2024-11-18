Wicked stars pay homage to original Broadway production at UK premiere

Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande arriving for the UK premiere of Wicked at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have taken inspiration from the original Broadway production of Wicked, opting for couture interpretations of black and yellow outfits respectively at the UK premiere of the upcoming blockbuster.

The pair swapped their trademark green and pink colours, featured heavily during their press tour, for the colours worn by their characters Elphaba and Glinda during the Emerald City musical number of One Short Day in the theatre performance.

Erivo was styling a black velvet sleeveless dress featuring tulle embroidered with light pink rhinestones, paired with long black velvet gloves and a matching headpiece from the Schiaparelli autumn/winter 2024 collection.

Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande arriving for the UK premiere of Wicked at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London (Ian West/PA)

Grande opted for a lemon yellow silk gown with extra layers of tulle flowing in a train behind her at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London on Monday.

She styled the ruched organza with a pair of John Lennon-style tinted glasses.

British stars including Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Girls Aloud stars Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, Eurovision’s Olly Alexander, radio star Clara Amfo and Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes flocked to the London premiere.

Hollie Hughes (left) and Amanda Holden arrive for the UK premiere of Wicked at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden and her daughter Hollie Hughes, channelled the Wicked style dichotomy in a green latex jumpsuit and pink satin mini dress respectively.

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who stars as Madame Morrible in the film, also donned the signature Wicked colours in a black leather, white and emerald green strapless gown during the premiere.

Other stars of the upcoming film included Jeff Goldblum, who plays The Wizard in the film, channelled his on screen persona with a dramatic black overcoat topped with grey-blue feathers.

Jonathan Bailey arriving for the UK premiere of Wicked at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London (Ian West/PA)

While Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who stars as Fiyero Tigelaar, wore a white double breasted tuxedo with contrasting black trousers and bow tie.

The film’s director Jon M Chu channelled the Emerald City of Oz in a forest green velvet suit jacket with a black bow tie and trousers, finishing the look with a pair of silver framed infinity glasses.

Part I of Wicked will be released on Friday, followed by part II in November 2025.