Who is Lola Petticrew? The Belfast actress playing Dolours Price in Say Nothing on Disney Plus and Hulu

Lola Petticrew will star in the upcoming series, which will be available to stream on Disney Plus this month. (FX)

Lola Petticrew is set to star as a former IRA member in a new Disney Plus series which takes place during the Troubles.

Say Nothing, which follows several individuals suspected to have been involved in the ‘disappearing’ and murder of Belfast mother-of-ten Jean McConville, will be available to stream this month.

In the nine-part drama, the 28-year-old plays of role of Dolours Price, an IRA member who was jailed for her involvement in the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London which injured over 200 people.

Growing up in Belfast

Lola Petticrew was born and raised in west Belfast, where they attended St Dominic’s Grammar School for Girls.

Lola Petticrew's (left) first feature film role came alongside Bronagh Gallagher (right) in 'A Bump Along The Way'

Petticrew first started acting after joining a local drama group at age 12 and, like Say Nothing co-star Anthony Boyle, went on to train at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff.

Early roles

After graduating, Petticrew’s first feature-film role was in the Irish indie film A Bump Along the Way for which Lola received the Bingham Ray New Talent Award at the 2019 Galway Film Fleadh.

Their next big performance came in the 2020 LGBT coming-of-age drama Dating Amber which led to a nomination for Best Leading Actress at the Irish Film and Television Awards.

Petticrew has described the role as important in helping them rediscover their own identity – Lola identifies as queer and non-binary and prefers to use they/them pronouns.

Breakthrough in TV

Aside from roles in films such as Wolf, in which Lola starred alongside George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp, they have enjoyed success on TV in shows including Anne Boleyn for Channel 5 and Three Families for BBC One.

They also star in the hit BBC drama Bloodlands alongside James Nesbitt and is currently filming a new Channel 4 drama with Gillian Anderson.