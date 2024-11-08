Who is Josh Finan? English actor playing former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams in Say Nothing on Disney Plus and Hulu

Josh Finan made his breakthrough as Marco in The Responder. (BBC)

Josh Finan is set to star as former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams in a new Disney Plus series which takes place during the Troubles.

Say Nothing, which follows several individuals suspected to have been involved in the ‘disappearing’ and murder of Belfast mother-of-ten Jean McConville, will be available to stream this month.

In the nine-part drama, the English actor plays of role of Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Féin leader who has always denied being a member of the IRA.

Adams was arrested by police in connection with the murder in 2014 but was released without charge four days later.

Congrats to alum Josh Finan (FdA Acting'16), named as a @Screendaily Star of Tomorrow. Josh's credits include BAFTA nominated role in The Responder (BBC), Netflix's The Gentlemen and Baby Reindeer, and upcoming Troubles drama Say Nothing (FX/Disney+).#BOVTSProud 📸 Peter Searle pic.twitter.com/nIAinEhPco — Bristol Old Vic Theatre School (@BOVTS) June 26, 2024

Career beginnings

Josh Finan was born and raised in the Wirral, Merseyside.

He would go on to study at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before making his first appearance in a feature film with a small role in 2017′s The Current War, a drama which starred Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland.

He also appeared in a number of other productions, including Hellboy in 2019 and Surge in 2020.

BAFTA breakthrough

Finan had his major career breakthrough in the BBC One series The Responder, in which he plays the character of Marco opposite Martin Freeman.

His performance in the series was critically acclaimed and he would go on to earn a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 BAFTAs.

Netflix roles

Josh has recently been involved in a number of projects for streaming giant Netflix.

These include a role in the series The Gentleman alongside Theo James as well as playing the character Diggsy in Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer – one of the biggest TV successes of the year.

He is also set to star in season seven of hit anthology series Black Mirror in 2025.