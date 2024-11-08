Who is Hazel Doupe? The Dublin-born actress playing Marian Price in Say Nothing on Disney Plus and Hulu

Hazel Doupe is best known for her role as boxing-obsessed traveller teen Frances in 'Float Like a Butterfly'

Hazel Doupe is set to star as a former IRA member in a new Disney Plus series which takes place during the Troubles.

Say Nothing, which follows several individuals suspected to have been involved in the ‘disappearing’ and murder of Belfast mother-of-ten Jean McConville, will be available to stream this month.

In the nine-part drama, the 22-year-old plays of role of Marian Price, a member of the IRA who was jailed for her involvement in the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London which injured over 200 people.

Marian is the sister of Dolours Price, played by Lola Petticrew.

Hazel Doupe plays Marian Price in the upcoming Disney Plus series. (FX)

Child star

Hazel Doupe was born and raised in Dublin.

As a child, she started taking acting lessons at Visions Drama School in Temple Bar – she credits her teacher Mary Murray for helping her hone her skills.

From the age of 11, Doupe had an agent and gained acting roles in shows such as the BBC’s Ripper Street and ITV’s Peter and Wendy.

Film breakthrough

Hazel’s breakthrough came at the age of just 17 when she was cast as the lead in 2018’s Float Like a Butterfly, an Irish drama film about a young traveller girl who idolizes Muhammad Ali and wants to become a boxer.

She filmed the part during her transition year at Skerries Community College.

Her performance in the film was praised by critics - at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival the production was awarded the FIPRESCI Discovery Prize.

Recent projects

Following her breakthrough success, Hazel attracted the attention of casting agents for a number of other projects.

These have included roles in RTÉ‘s Smother as well as a part in 2023’s The Miracle Club, a film which also starred Kathy Bates and Dame Maggie Smith.

It would be Smith’s last role before her death two months ago.