Who is Dean McCullough? Co Antrim radio host in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Northern Ireland radio host Dean McCullough is already proving to be a firm fan favourite on this year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Mr McCullough faced his first Bushtucker trail of the series, ‘The Sinister Sarcophagus’ which saw him locked into a mummy style case, while having to answer a series of Egypt-related questions.

The ordeal led to him being the first contestant of the series to utter the line “I’m a celebrity get me out of here”.

However, when he’s not covered in jungle critters, he is best known for waking up the nation on Radio 1. He first appeared on the station in September 2020 when he was filling in for Clara Amfo before being given his own regular slot in 2021.

Prior to hosting his breakfast show the DJ previously presented on Gaydio radio and co-hosted a series with Emma Goswell where they discussed current LGBTQ+ issues.

The 32-year-old grew up in Newtownabbey and attended Glengormley High School but moved to London after earning a scholarship for Laine Theatre Arts.

While best known for his voice, I’m A Celebrity isn’t his first foray into TV having previously appeared on Young Free and Single: Live and Big Brother: Late & Live as a panellist.

Ahead of entering the jungle Mr McCullough said that despite being terrified of “everything,” he is willing to “give everything a go.”

“I want to try and get some stars for everyone”, he said. “I have travelled the world, I have backpacked, taught in orphanages and I have gone through the mill several times.

“But I am 32 now and it’s time to start a new chapter and learn a bit more about who I am. A three-week therapy session is the perfect way to describe this!”

Keen to make meaningful connections with his fellow campmates Mr McCullough said he is happy to share “deep and meaningful” tales from his own life.

Earlier this year, he opened up about his experience with hidden homelessness, which can range from sofa surfing, staying with friends or family, living out of a car or in temporary accommodation.

During an emotional discussion with The Big Issue, Mr McCullough explained how he never saw himself as homeless because he wasn’t on the streets.

He revealed that following his parents’ separation, his family had no fixed address and when he first moved to London, he was sleeping on friends’ sofas for years.

He has also addressed his relationship with alcohol in a conversation with Scott Thomas on the podcast Learning As I Go.

Mr McCullough said: “I looked at my bins in my apartment and it was like, three bottled of red, a bottle of vodka, a bottle of prosecco, I was like ‘who drank that?’ Oh it was me.”

Now living a sober lifestyle, he says he is, “very happy to fly the flag for young people who don’t drink,” whilst living in the jungle.

McCullough is back in the firing line in tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity as he takes on Drown in the Dumps with fellow campmate GK Barry.

The pair will have to work together to retrieve padlocked stars from the bottom of a tank that’s quickly filling up with water.

In a preview clip, GK is shown struggling to unlock the stars whilst Ant McPartlin describes the trial as an “intense spectator’s sport.”

Fans can see tonight’s episode on ITV at 9pm.