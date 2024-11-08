Who are Marian and Dolours Price? IRA sisters at centre of Disney Plus and Hulu series Say Nothing

Marian Price (left) with her sister Dolours pictured in prison after their 1973 conviction for bombing the Old Bailey in London.

Marian and Dolours Price will be portrayed in a new Disney Plus series which takes place during the Troubles.

Say Nothing, which follows several individuals suspected to have been involved in the ‘disappearing’ and murder of Belfast mother-of-ten Jean McConville, will be available to stream this month.

Dolours Price

The older of the two sisters, young Dolours will be portrayed by Lola Petticrew in the show, with Maxine Peak playing the role of older Dolours.

Dolours Price joined the IRA in 1971 and was later jailed for her role in the 1973 Old Bailey bombing in London which injured over 200 people.

Dolours and Marian Price are portrayed by Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe in the upcoming Disney Plus series. (FX)

She took part in a hunger strike while in prison and was eventually freed on humanitarian grounds in 1981 after developing an eating disorder, which was suspected to have been brought on by periods of fasting and force-feeding from prison officers.

She is said to have had eating disorders throughout her life afterwards.

After being released from prison, she married Irish actor Stephen Rea with whom she had two children. They would eventually divorce in 2003.

In the early 2000s, Dolours was involved in the Boston College recordings alongside Brendan Hughes, where she discussed her involvement in the IRA’s ‘dissapearings’.

Dolours is said to have admitted to driving Jean McConville across the border in these recordings.

She remained politically active until her death in 2013 and was opposed to the peace process and critical of Sinn Féin and its leadership.

Marian Price

Also known by her married name, Marian McGlinchey, she is portrayed by Dublin-born actress Hazel Doupe in the series.

Like her sister, she joined the IRA in 1971 and was also jailed for her involvement in the Old Bailey bombing – she was also released early on humanitarian grounds due to an eating disorder.

Marian was later imprisoned in 2011 in relation to charges for supplying a phone used in a terrorist attack on an army base in 2009 and her involvement in an Easter Rising rally in Derry in 2011.

Her imprisonment was controversial and many campaigned until her release in 2013.

She has denied involvement in the murder of Jean McConville.