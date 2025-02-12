West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen makes EastEnders cameo ahead of show’s 40th anniversary

Honey Mitchell, Billy Mitchell, Teddy Mitchell and Alfie Moon looking at a video of Jarrod Bowen

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has made a cameo appearance on EastEnders ahead of the show’s 40th anniversary.

Bowen, 28, who is engaged to Love Island star Dani Dyer, recorded a special message for character Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), wishing him well ahead of his wedding to fiancee Honey (Emma Barton).

In Wednesday’s episode the footballer appeared via video to tell Billy: “I want to say a massive congratulations and good luck from myself and all of us here at West Ham.

“Enjoy your special day and hopefully we’ll see you at the London Stadium soon.”

Albert Square shares its E20 postcode with the home of West Ham’s London Stadium, and Harry Redknapp, who used to play for the club, appeared on the soap in 2021.

Bowen said: “It’s great to be part of the EastEnders 40th anniversary celebrations and appear on the show.

“EastEnders is loved by so many people and obviously has a strong link to the east London community, so to represent West Ham United in this very special episode is a really nice moment for everyone connected with the club.”

Wednesday’s episode also saw Jaime Winstone reprise the role of a young Peggy Mitchell as part of a mental health storyline with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “We’re thrilled that Jarrod agreed to take part in our special celebrations as we lead up to our 40th anniversary.

“EastEnders has many dedicated West Ham fans, both on and off screen, so it’s a real honour that we can now say we have had the West Ham captain and England international appear in the show.”

Nothing will ever be the same ❤️‍🔥 Watch the four anniversary episodes starting on the 17th Feb. #EastEnders #EE40 #Trailer pic.twitter.com/v4TfgqLcXI — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 10, 2025

The raft of programming for the show’s anniversary includes a 45-minute interview special, hosted by Joe Swash, and a special documentary, EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square, hosted by Ross Kemp.

Kemp will also reprise his role as Grant Mitchell after an absence of almost 10 years.

As well as this, cast members of the show, past and present, are to star in special versions of BBC shows Celebrity Bridge Of Lies and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

On the day of the show’s anniversary, Wednesday February 19, a special hour-long episode will air and this will be followed by a full live episode on February 20.