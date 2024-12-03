‘We’re so happy to be bringing Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker to Belfast’ - State Ballet of Georgia’s Nina Ananiashvili

Nino Samadashvili on the Grand Opera House stage where next November she will perform as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the State Ballet of Georgia's production of The Nutcracker

FOR the first time in its 175-year history, the acclaimed State Ballet of Georgia comes to Belfast’s Grand Opera House with a full length production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

The company’s Northern Ireland debut marks the first full scale narrative ballet on the theatre’s stage in over three years.

“It’s an honour to be bringing such a big and beautiful production to the Opera House after so long,” says producer Simon Bryce.

“We’ve worked really hard with the chief executive of the Grand Opera House, Ian Wilson, and with the team at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin to all come together and work as a team to make this happen.”

The production, which will tour in both Belfast and Dublin in November 2025, promises to be a “feat for the eyes”, from the costumes to the choreography.

“Within the canon of classical ballet, The Nutcracker is up there with Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty – arguably the three greatest ballets of all time,” explains Simon, who believes it is the perfect performance for piquing people’s interest in the dance.

“I think some people have this perception that ballet is quite elitist, but I don’t think that matches the reality.

“Tchaikovsky ballets started to become famous in the late 1890s and they’re still so well known and loved.

“Dance, and in particular ballet, has managed to reinvent itself and find new audiences and new appeal and hopefully that continues when we come to Belfast.”

The State Ballet of Georgia’s production of this Christmas classic will be spearheaded by artistic director and world-renowned former prima ballerina Nina Ananiashvili.

Nina Ananiashvili, State Ballet of Georgia (Kelvin Boyes)

The company are currently performing Swan Lake in Dublin and have been delighted by the response.

“We’re so happy to be coming back with The Nutcracker next year and to be bringing it to Belfast as well,” says Nina.

Famous for her work with the Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, she promises a “beautiful Georgian nutcracker”.

“It will still have all those classical elements - the decorations, costumes and set are the same but I moved the story from Germany to Georgia, where we’re from.

“So, it’s the traditional Nutcracker with a Georgian twist.”

Leading the company’s production is prima ballerina Nino Samadashvili who will take on the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Despite being widely regarded as a technically challenging part due to the precision, strength and stamina required, Nino says she is looking forward to bringing the character to life.

“I danced the role when I was very little and I remember having to prepare for a really long time in advance because each step and movement had to be really beautiful,” she recalls.

“But now because I have already danced it a lot of times before it’s much easier and I can do maybe a week of rehearsals and be ready to just go for it.

“So I’m really excited – it’s so stunning from start to finish and I think everyone loves Tchaikovsky’s music, it creates a very festive mood for our audiences to enjoy.”

Nino joined the company as a ballet artist in 2011 before being promoted to soloist in 2014 and leading soloist in 2016 and is currently performing as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake.

Oleh Lihai and Nino Samadashvili (Kelvin Boyes)

“Every role is very special,” she explains.

“When you are given a character, you have to give them depth and try to work out who they are.

“And that’s one of the things I love about ballet because with experience you start to understand more about your craft and your role and as a result you change as a person because you’re developing personally as well as professionally.

“So hopefully this time next year when we’re back with The Nutcracker I’ll have continued to grow and the audiences like it.”

The Nutcracker will run from November 10-15 2025 in Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre before travelling to Belfast for a five-night stint from November 18-22. Tickets from ticketmaster.ie or www.goh.co.uk