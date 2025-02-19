We complain about egg prices but can’t stop buying $1,000 smartphones

The new iPhone 16 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters in California

In the United States especially, but also around the world, people are increasingly choosing higher-end smartphones over more modestly priced versions.

More than half of new smartphones sold in the United States have a sticker price of at least $800, according to technology analysis firm Counterpoint Research. And devices that cost more than $1,000 are hot sellers.

If you won’t pay that much, you have fewer alternatives. Even Apple’s least-expensive phone, the iPhone SE, will reportedly be overhauled with a starting price roughly $50 higher than the current $429 model.

Meanwhile, China’s Huawei just unveiled a $3,660 smartphone. (Apple has teased its planned introduction of the “newest member of the family.”)

We mostly can’t blame inflation or greedy companies for the rise of the fancy phones. We are gravitating to the highest-end phones.

I’ll run through five theories for why smartphones are turning into an all luxury market, and what it might mean for you. The bottom line: The more modestly priced smartphone is an endangered species, but it would be better for all of us if it thrived.

Theory 1: A $1,000 phone doesn’t really cost $1,000

For several years, America’s mobile carriers have been dangling promotions on new smartphones and offering no-interest loans to pay them off on your bill over a few years. That makes it easier to buy a fancy smartphone that you couldn’t stomach if you had to pay the full price up front.

If you’re trading up to a new $1,300 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, your carrier might give you a whopping discount for trading in your old phone and charge something like $35 a month for the new model over three years or more. That cost doesn’t feel so terrible.

These carrier smartphone offers aren’t always the best deal, but the true cost of a high-end phone “is buried right now really efficiently”, said Cliff Maldonado at mobile analytics firm BayStreet Research.

Theory 2: We’re keeping phones longer

Americans are holding onto their phones for about four years on average, roughly nine months longer than we were a few years ago, according to research firm IDC.

Since we’re buying new phones less often, it can feel sensible to buy the best phone you can and hold onto it through the technology changes that will pop up over the next few years.

Gerrit Schneemann, senior analyst with Counterpoint Research, described the mindset as: “My phone is good enough for longer.”

The irony is that a middle-of-the-road smartphone might be the long-lived phone you’re looking for. The camera quality, battery life and computer processing power of mid-tier phones are pretty great these days, Schneemann said.

Theory 3: Apple did this

More Americans are buying iPhones over Android phones, and most of Apple’s newest models cost at least $800. Apple’s growing popularity is part of the reason for the buying shift to higher-end phones, but it’s not a sufficient explanation.

People are gravitating to fancier phones from other brands, too, Schneemann said. Even in less-affluent countries such as India, where iPhones sell poorly, people are inclined to get a more expensive phone than the one they had before.

Theory 4: There’s a lack of competition

It’s hard to know how much of the trend toward the priciest phones is what we want, and how much is what companies condition us to buy - and there’s not much competition to shake up that trend.

Unlike in many other countries, Samsung and Apple have a near-lock on the market in the United States. They’re happy if you buy their top-end smartphones, which generate the biggest profits for them.

Apple, Samsung and America’s large mobile carriers focus their attention and marketing on those premium devices. Less-expensive phones are often relegated to dusty store shelves, and carriers have dumped some budget smartphones entirely.

Theory 5: It’s a chicken-and-egg problem

Because we’re buying fewer modestly priced phones, companies don’t invest in making them or marketing them. That makes us even less likely to buy anything but the high-end phones.

There’s no sign of change coming to this self-fulfilling cycle. If anything, companies keep pushing the envelope of the highest-end phones. Smartphone market analysts expect Apple to introduce higher-priced phones in the coming years, including the first folding iPhone potentially next year.

The bottom line:

Those five factors probably all play a role in the rise of the fancy phone. And while we want companies to keep inventing the hottest new things with all the bells and whistles, variety is the spice of life (and smartphones).

There’s helpful innovation when more companies have incentives to create good and affordable phones that maybe skip the extras you don’t really need.

- Washington Post