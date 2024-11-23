Wayne Rooney encourages I’m A Celeb viewers to vote for Coleen to do a trial

Wayne Rooney has encouraged I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers to vote for his wife to do a Bushtucker Trial as he feels she would want to “put herself to the test”.

The former England footballer, 39, said he was “proud” of how Coleen was doing in the Australian jungle in a post on social media on Saturday.

The couple, who first met at school and began dating aged 16, share four sons – Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

Proud of @ColeenRoo on @imacelebrity she’s doing great ❤️ Me and the boys would love to see her doing a trial and we know she’d want to put herself to the test. If you can download the #ImACeleb app and let’s get voting! 🗳️🕷️🐍 pic.twitter.com/f1VEihHVzy — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) November 23, 2024

“Proud of @ColeenRoo on @imacelebrity she’s doing great”, he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a collage of photos of her on the show.

“Me and the boys would love to see her doing a trial and we know she’d want to put herself to the test.

“If you can download the #ImACeleb and let’s get voting!”

During the first task of the series, BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough chose to partner up with TV personality Coleen as he hailed her as “Wagatha Christie”.

Rooney, 38, was given the nickname when she accused Rebekah Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking her private information to The Sun in a viral post on social media.

In July 2022, a judge at the High Court found the post was “substantially true”.

During Vardy’s stint on I’m A Celebrity, she became the third celebrity to leave, saying the series helped her become more tolerant.

Earlier this week, Liverpool-born Coleen told her fellow campmate that going to court over her feud with Vardy was her “worst nightmare” as she felt she was “putting on a show for the whole world”.

However, she said she was not scared about making the viral post which kicked off the dispute, saying: “I just didn’t think it would have the impact it did, because I was just that sick and tired of it, it was draining.”

Later in the episode, Rooney became emotional over the loss of her sister Rosie, after boxing star Barry McGuigan spoke about the death of his daughter.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.