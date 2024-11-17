Wayne Rooney ‘can’t wait’ for I’m A Celebrity viewers to see real Coleen

Wayne Rooney shared a photo of his wife Coleen and their children as they wished her luck on her I’m A Celebrity stint

Former footballer Wayne Rooney says he “can’t wait” for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers to meet the real Coleen Rooney ahead of this year’s launch episode.

The ITV reality show, which is famous for its eating contests and terrifying trials, returns on Sunday for the first episode of the 2024 series.

Dancing On Ice judge and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, Loose Women’s Jane Moore and McFly star Danny Jones are also among this year’s contestants.

Wayne shared an image of him with his wife and their four sons, Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac, on Instagram on Sunday, and wrote: “Good luck to our mum who’s in the jungle for @imacelebrity.

“We’re missing you already but can’t wait to watch you do some trials (wink face emoji) and for people to see what you’re all about. The best. We love you @coleen_rooney.”

In the episode on Sunday, the celebrities will pair up and face challenges in a bid to become the leaders of the camp, with Rooney and BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough choosing to compete together.

The top dogs will get certain privileges, including being exempt from chores and sleeping in the leaders’ lodge.

Did someone say ✨shabby chic ✨ 10 Celebs will call this Camp home starting Sunday at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/v1pV0sspxG — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2024

Also in this year’s series is Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, BBC Radio 1 star Melvin Odoom, internet personality and Loose Women host GK Barry and former Irish boxer Barry McGuigan.

Before the show airs, ITVX released the Disney+ documentary Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on its streaming service.

Rooney follows another wife of a former England footballer Rebekah Vardy – with whom she was embroiled in a high-profile libel battle – into the jungle.

Vardy competed in the 17th series of the reality TV show in 2017.

Rooney was dubbed Wagatha Christie when she accused Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking her private information to The Sun in a viral post on social media.

In July 2022, a judge at the High Court found the post was “substantially true”.

During Vardy’s stint, she became the third celebrity to leave, saying the series helped her become more tolerant.

This year, there have been no politicians announced or rumoured to be taking part, after former health secretary Matt Hancock and Reform Party leader Nigel Farage joined the show in the previous two years.

Mr Hancock, who competed in 2022, and Mr Farage, who took part in 2023, became finalists of their respective seasons.

There have been reports that Love Island star Maura Higgins and the Rev Richard Coles – a former BBC presenter, ex-member of The Communards and author – will join at a later stage.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.