Watch - new trailer for upcoming How to Train Your Dragon movie shot across Northern Ireland

Co Antrim's Dunseverick Castle features in the fothcoming action-movie How to Train your Dragon

June will see the release of the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award nominations.

Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, writer-director Dean DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny.

As well as pre-production taking place in Belfast’s Titanic Studios, the movie showcases the beauty of Northern Ireland, with location shots taking place at Tollymore Forest Park, Dunseverick Castle, Murlough Bay and Giant’s Causeway.

The film centres around a young Viking who nurses a dragon back to health. As an ancient threat which endangers both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future.

Hiccup and Toothless are back in the live action remake of How to Train Your Dragon

Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

After debuting an excerpt during Super Bowl LIX, Universal Pictures released the full trailer ahead of the film.

How to Train Your Dragon stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid and Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick.

Additional casting includes Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut and Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut.

How to Train Your Dragon is set to hit screens on June 13 2025