Watch: Bittles Bar releases first-ever Christmas advertisement with unexpected twist

BELFAST institution Bittles Bar has launched its first-ever Christmas advert.

Following an elderly man walking through town alone, the ad initially appears reminiscent of last year’s viral hit from Enniskillen pub Charlie’s Bar.

However, the narrative quickly changes when he enters Bittles - Belfast’s iconic, no nonsense bar, highlighting the unique personality of the pub and its famously straightforward landlord.

Speaking to The Irish News, Mr Bittles said, “I haven’t seen that Charlie’s Bar video, but I still think ours is better.”

Produced by Emerald Green Media for Ireland Before You Die, the ad aims to capture and celebrate Bittles’ unique character and distinctive style.

More: Owner of Bittles Bar in Belfast has religious discrimination case settled for £6,500

“Stevie Haughey who runs Emerald Green Media had done a few different things before and he said to me about doing a wee Christmas ad and I thought why not,” recalls Mr Bittles.

The Belfast barman has gained attention for his firm approach to hospitality. He previously made waves for booting a Coke drinker out of his bar because he wasn’t drinking alcohol.

As the sign in the video reads, “We don’t do half pints, we don’t do coke, and we don’t do Xmas – You’re gonna have to go somewhere else.”

“A lot of people have said I’m famous for this coke thing because its really snowballed over the last year or so,” Mr Bittles explains.

“A lot of people have said I’m famous for this coke thing because its really snowballed over the last year or so,” Mr Bittles explains. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

“So since then I’ve just played along with it – looking back your man probably did me a favour because without him none of this would’ve happened.”

The video stars the Bittles landlord alongside Haughey’s 87-year-old uncle who was making his acting debut. However, Mr Bittles claims “there wasn’t much acting involved” on his end.

More: John Lewis Christmas ad stars sister in last-minute dash back in time

“What I did in the video I do every day of the week,” he laughs.

“There was a guy came in last Sunday and asked for a Pepsi and I told him to take himself off.

“But a lot of people have started coming in asking for cokes and things and I don’t think they’re genuine I think they just want me to kick them out.”

It is estimated that the video will hit a million views in the coming days, but Mr Bittles says he has already been “bowled over” by the response.

Although this is the first Christmas ad the bar has made it may become a festive tradition PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

“We’ve received some lovely messages about it already and people have been really good about it liking and sharing it which is just fantastic.

“But that’s a testament to the social media boys – it was a good idea, it was well done and they put a lot of work into it.”

More: Dates confirmed for Coca‑Cola Christmas Truck arrival in Belfast - and it’s at a new location

Although this is the first Christmas advert the bar has made Mr Bittles says it may need to become an annual occurrence.

“We’re definitely up for doing another one next year,” he enthuses.

It is estimated that the video will hit a million views in the coming days, but Mr Bittles says he has already been “bowled over” by the response PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

“It was good craic, and it opens the door to other influencers and social media people to get involved because we’re really open to hearing about other ideas and different angles we could go down in the future.

“So don’t be surprised if we’re back again next year.”

The advert was released on November 25 is available exclusively Ireland Before You Die’s YouTube channel and social media platforms.