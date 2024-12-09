‘Warm, witty, whip-smart’ David Tennant returns to host EE Bafta film awards

Scottish actor David Tennant will return for a second year to host the EE Bafta Film Awards in 2025.

The Rivals star, 53, will helm the ceremony which will be held at the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre on February 16 and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Tennant has appeared in TV series including Broadchurch and Good Omens, and last year returned to Doctor Who for the show’s 60th anniversary specials as the 14th Time Lord.

David Tennant and Georgia Tennant attend the Bafta Film Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Bafta CEO Jane Millichip said: “We couldn’t be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE Bafta Film Awards in 2025.

“He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year was simply outstanding – warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief.

“It is a privilege to share Britain’s biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide, and to recognise the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry.”

Tennant has recently been seen as Lord Baddingham in Disney+ TV show Rivals, which is part of Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles novel series and was adapted into an eight-part drama that has now been renewed for a second series.

This year, Tennant kicked off his debut as host of the film awards with a Staged-style sketch about dog-sitting Michael Sheen’s pet.

The first round of voting for the 2025 film awards opened on December 6, and longlists for the 2025 EE Bafta film award categories will be announced on January 3, followed by the nominations on January 15.

Key updates for the 2025 film awards include a new Children’s and Family film category, the first new film award in five years, and an updated voting process for the Outstanding British Film category has also been introduced.

Nominees for the EE Rising Star award, which is the only category voted for by the public, will be announced on January 7, with 2025 marking the 20th anniversary of the award.

The Rising Star jury for 2025 includes Black Panther star Letitia Wright and How To Have Sex’s Mia McKenna-Bruce, both previous winners of the accolade.

No Time To Die actress Lashana Lynch, Bukky Bakray, John Boyega, James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy have all also previously won the EE Rising Star award.