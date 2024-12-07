Wallace and Gromit make surprise appearance in Strictly Come Dancing semi-final

Wallace and Gromit read out the terms and conditions on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday

Wallace and Gromit surprised viewers during the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing by appearing via video to present the show’s terms and conditions.

On Saturday evening, Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman went “live” to the duo’s home on West Wallaby Street where Wallace was still getting ready for his big moment on TV.

The stop motion character could be heard humming along to the BBC One show’s theme tune, while having a wash, before peeking out from behind the shower curtain to tell Winkleman: “I’ll be two ticks.”

A behind the scenes look at creating the BBC Christmas idents for 2024, featuring Wallace and Gromit (Richard Davies/BBC/AARDDMAN ANIMATIONS LTD 2024/Richard Davies)

Covering for him in their home studio, complete with a disco ball, Gromit played a recording of Wallace reading out the conditions before the inventor entered the room to take over.

Sitting down at a desk, wearing his usual outfit as well as a glittery red bow tie, Wallace wished all the couples the “best of luck”.

A new feature-length Wallace and Gromit film is coming to the BBC this Christmas and it will see the return of notorious villain Feathers McGraw, who was first seen in 1993’s Bafta and Oscar-winning short The Wrong Trousers.

The evil penguin has returned to seek revenge on inventor Wallace and his trusty and loyal beagle Gromit.

In the film, comedian Peter Kay returns as Pc Mackintosh, a character who was also in The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, while Everybody’s Talking About Jamie actress Lauren Patel joins the cast.

Wallace & Gromit :Vengeance Most Fowl (Richard Davies/BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis)

There will also be cameos from Motherland actress and comedian Diane Morgan, Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh and comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry.

Saturday’s exclusive minute-long animation was made by the Aardman Animations team at their studios in Bristol.

Vengeance Most Fowl will be coming to BBC One at 6.10pm on Christmas Day and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Wallace And Gromit themed idents are also playing on BBC One throughout December.