Video Nasty: Irish talent stars in BBC 1980s comedy drama filmed in north

BBC has shared a first-look at a new six-part comedy horror drama filmed in the north and Republic earlier this year.

Billy (Justin Daniels Anene), Zoe (Leia Murphy) and Con (Cal O'Driscoll).

Video Nasty tells the story of three teenagers who go on an epic quest to complete a cult horror VHS collection.

A description of the series reads: “Set in 1985, when the home video revolution is in full analogue swing, Video Nasty tells the story of three mostly-normal-but-kind-of-weird teenagers who go on an epic quest to complete a cult VHS collection.

“Instead, they get mixed up in a murder investigation, becoming chief suspects and public enemies. The series is a deadly, deadpan comedy with a raucous, racy, retro flavour.

“An 80’s throwback that is all about the hysterical world we live in today. Because we all love nostalgia but it’s just not what it used to be.”

The newly-released pictures reveal key cast members including Leia Murphy, Justin Daniels Anene and Cal O’Driscoll (Sanctuary).

TJ (Kevin McGahern)

Written and created by Hugh Travers and directed by Christopher Smith and Megan K. Fox the series promises to be a, “raucous, racy, retro 80’s throwback that blends laugh-out loud comedy with compelling horror-themed drama.”

Con (Cal O'Driscoll)

