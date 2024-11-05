Victoria Beckham: Netflix doc made son realise how good David was at football

Victoria Beckham has claimed that her son Cruz was not aware of how “good” his father, the former England captain David Beckham, was at football.

David, who tied the knot with Victoria in 1999, won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League during his career with Manchester United, before going on to play with Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

He was one of the biggest names in football, and is the only Englishman to have scored in three different World Cups.

Victoria spoke to Harper’s Bazaar’s December/January issue about the impact of a Netflix documentary about the ex winger, which saw a viral moment of David interrupting her talking about her childhood.

Victoria said: “It was funny, actually. Cruz was like, ‘I didn’t realise that dad was so good at football’.

“You forget it was a long time ago. They were always at the games, but they were really little, and too young to understand.”

Cruz, 19, is the couple’s third child, and has previously shown off his singing and guitar talents on social media.

His older brother, Romeo, has followed his father into a football career, by playing for Brentford B after he signed a one-year deal from Inter Miami – the US team co-owned by David – last year.

Victoria, who also has eldest son Brooklyn and daughter Harper with David, told Harper’s Bazaar that both she and her husband have “figured out how to be quite discreet, which is just how we want to conduct our lives right now”.

She added: “I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street – and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don’t want that any more.”

“I’ve been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there’s just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about.

“I woke up at 50, and I gave a shit less.”

Victoria is set to star in her own Netflix documentary, which will focus on her fashion business, unlike Beckham, that covered David’s life.

The former Spice Girl also spoke about how her clothing and beauty business has become a success, saying “there was a point when this brand was all fires, and every day we were putting them out”, and she now believes it has turned into a fashion house.

“I’ve spent years building the damn foundations,” Victoria added.

“Now I can start really building the house.

“A friend was talking to one of the kids recently, and they said I was a builder. And that’s what I am.”

