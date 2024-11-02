‘Unwelcome family reunion’ to shake up Emmerdale

A family reunion is set to shake up the lives of the Miligan family on ITV soap Emmerdale.

Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly), the estranged wife of businessman Caleb Miligan (William Ash), has been causing trouble in the fictional Yorkshire village since her arrival earlier this year and her family are set to cause further repercussions.

Her family, daughter Stephanie, played by Giri/Haji actress Georgia Jay, and father Anthony, played by Minder and The Crown actor Nicholas Day, will see “Ruby forced to complete the unwelcome family reunion”, the soap said.

Ruby Caleb

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Nicholas and Georgia to Emmerdale as part of the Miligan family.

“With so much yet to discover about Ruby, the arrival of her father and daughter will unlock her past and see Ruby and Caleb tested in ways we’ve never seen before.

“With two actors of such great calibre, they’re certainly set to make their mark on the Dales.”

Anthony is described as “charismatic” and someone who has “mellowed in his old age”, and “seems like delightful company to the outside world”, that has been missing from his daughter Ruby’s life for more than three decades.

Day said: “I’ve been made so welcome in the Emmerdale family. And my screen family is great to work with, the scenes just fly. No kidding – I feel blessed.”

Steph, has arrived in the village.

Stephanie is “confident and completely reckless”, and has got the “narcissistic need to win at all costs” from her parents Ruby and Caleb, who she has not seen for more than 10 years.

Jay said: “I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. The cast and crew have all been so welcoming, and I’m very excited to see what lies ahead for Steph, given her intriguing backstory.”

The casting follows Ruby’s mother Helen Fox, played by former Holby City actress Sharon Maughan, who famously starred in a string of coffee adverts, dying in recent episodes, along with Caleb’s increasingly strange business practices.

During an episode last month, Caleb got into an argument with Helen, when she was dying, about Stephanie, who had not been yet seen on screen.

Day and Jay will appear on screen later this month.

Emmerdale is on Monday to Friday on ITV, ITVX and STV.