Tom Holland says Spider-Man 4 is ‘happening’ with filming starting ‘next summer’

Tom Holland has said Spider-Man 4 will start filming next summer

Actor Tom Holland has said Spider-Man 4 is “happening” with shooting due to start “next summer”, during an interview on a US chat show.

The 28-year-old was asked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon whether he could “confirm” the latest film featuring the Marvel superhero, to which he replied “it’s happening”, causing Fallon to leap from his desk and cheer before hugging Holland.

The actor continued: “Next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, it’s super exciting.

“I can’t wait.”

Holland first played Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before starring in three standalone films Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021).

He also played the character and his alter-ego Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game.

Holland went on in the interview to speak about getting sober, describing it as a “tricky road”.

He said: “So I got sober and it was a tricky road, and it was something that I really needed to do.

“When I got sober and got through my first year, which was for me a massive milestone and a huge achievement, it needed to happen.

“I had some very honest conversations with family and friends and got through it.

“I tried to start with a month off, and what really scared me is how difficult I found it, and I did a second month and it got no easier.

“I did a third month and then I sort of said that if I can get to June 1, which is my birthday, I will have proved to myself that I don’t have a problem.

“By the time I got to June 1, I really started feeling the benefits of not drinking, I was sleeping better, I was handling stuff better.”