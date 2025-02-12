Tipsy Rodeo set to ‘bring Nashville to Belfast’ with special celebration of country music

Country star Morgan Wallen won't be at Tipsy Rodeo - but you will hear his hits

YEE-HAW partners, it’s time to saddle up for a new celebration of country music that is promising to “bring the heart and soul of Nashville straight to Belfast”.

Billed as “a country music celebration like no other”, organisers also guarantee patrons “a boot-stomping, sing-your-heart-out kind of night, packed with live music, dancing, and plenty of honky-tonk energy”.

Tipsy Rodeo is Belfast-bound

Originally launched in Long Island, New York, the Tipsy Rodeo night at the Telegraph Building in Belfast on March 22 will feature live country tribute acts performing hits by country stars like Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen, line dancing classes that even absolute beginners can take part in, and lip sync battles where you can grab the mic and compete to see who can perform the most convincing mime-along to country music’s biggest hits.

“We’ve always been passionate about creating high-energy, unforgettable experiences, but this takes things to a whole new level,” enthuses Craig Reynolds, co-founder of Tipsy Rodeo.

Country music star Luke Combs

“Bringing the heart and soul of Nashville to life with big production, massive crowd energy, and unexpected surprises is a challenge we’re beyond excited to take on.

“This isn’t just about playing the songs - it’s about making people feel like they’re right in the middle of Music City itself.“From incredible tribute bands to full-throttle entertainment, and of course, our signature touch of humor and wild surprises, we’re pulling out all the stops.

“This show is going to be something truly special, and we can’t wait to bring this brand-new experience to life for country fans everywhere!“

Tickets and event information available via tipsyrodeo.com.