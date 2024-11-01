Three to see at the Belfast Film Festival 2024

1) Bring Them Down (Friday November 1, QFT Belfast, 6pm)

DIRECTOR Christopher Andrews’s debut feature is a stylish and occasionally gory take on the Irish rural drama. With a story fuelled by toxic masculinity, it features an ensemble cast including Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), Colm Meaney (In The Land of Saints and Sinners, The Snapper, Con Air) and Christopher Abbott (Catch-22, Possessor), and an eerie score from Bangor musician Hannah Peel.

Set in Connemara (played by Co Wicklow), Michael (Christopher Abbott) lives and works on the family sheep farm with his ailing father, Ray (Colm Meaney). When a conflict with rival farmer, Gary (Paul Ready), and his son, Jack (Barry Keoghan) escalates, a devastating chain of events - no real sheep were murdered during the making of this film - leaves both families permanently altered.

Christopher Andrews and composer Hannah Peel will attend the screening for a Q&A session.

2) A Real Pain (Monday November 4, Odeon Belfast, 8.30pm)

WRITTEN and directed by Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, Adventureland) who also co-stars alongside Kieran Culkin (Succession, Igby Goes Down), this is a Eurotrip road movie which combines crackling comedic energy with heartfelt dramatic moments.

Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain

When polite, thoughtful David (Eisenberg) and his abrasive live-wire cousin Benji (Culkin) reunite after many years to take a tour through Poland to honour their late grandmother, the chalk and cheese pair find their old tensions resurfacing against the emotional backdrop of their family history.

3) Lalor Roddy in Conversation (Tuesday November 5, QFT Belfast, 7.20pm)

THE Belfast Film Festival will be presenting Belfast actor Lalor Roddy with an award for Outstanding Contribution to Irish Film at this year’s festival: to mark the occasion, they have also invited him to participate in a live discussion and Q&A session regarding his long and distinguished career.

Lalor Roddy gives an affecting performance as a disillusioned priest in Aislinn Clarke's The Devil's Doorway, also showing at this year's Belfast Film Festival on Sunday November 3

One of our most prolific local actors, Roddy was a founder member of Tinderbox theatre company and has worked with everyone from Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen (on the Bafta-winning Hunger) to countless fledgling short film-makers.

Roddy has supported projects of every budget and subject matter, including two of the most acclaimed Irish films of this year: the anarchic Irish-language hip-hop comedy Kneecap and Pat Collins’ contemplative John McGahern adaptation, That They May Face The Rising Sun.

The screen and stage veteran will discuss these latest roles and his many, many others with Film Hub NI’s Hugh Odling-Smee.

