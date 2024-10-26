The Voice 2024 winner crowned

Emma Willis hosted the final, which also featured a performance from Little Mix star Perrie Edwards

Singer Ava Mannings has been crowned the winner of The Voice 2024 during the show’s grand finale.

Her mentors, McFly stars Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, ran to the stage to congratulate her after it was announced she would be taking home a recording contract, a £50,000 cash prize and a holiday to Orlando.

After Ava was declared the winner, host Emma Willis asked how she was feeling, to which she replied: “Speechless, like I am every time. I’m probably a bit more speechless this time, but forever grateful.”

Speaking to her fellow finalists, the dog groomer from Bristol added: “And these lot, they’re amazing, so I feel really honoured.”

During the final, the last four showed off their talent with solo performances before returning to the stage to duet with their mentors.

Ava had a turbulent week ahead of the final as her coaches decided to change her song choice 48 hours before to The Long And Winding Road by The Beatles.

After a unique performance of the song, Will.i.am hailed it as “spectacular” while Sir Tom revealed Sir Paul McCartney wrote the song for him but they could not get it out in time.

He added: “I’ve always loved that song and every time I hear anybody do it I think, ‘My God, I should have recorded that song’. You did a wonderful job with that song.”

Ava’s coach Fletcher said she made him cry while Jones said she “gave all of your heart”.

For their duet, Ava delivered an emotional version of The Reason by Hoobastank with the McFly members.

She saw off strong competition from fellow finalists Deb Orah, twins Billy and Louie, and Storry.

Secondary school teacher Deb performed a soulful rendition of Holy Water by JP Cooper which was mashed with Jesus Walks by Kanye West for her solo song.

Afterwards, her mentor, US singer LeAnn Rimes, told her it was a “performance that could rival anyone” while Sir Tom said: “It looked great, and it sounded great, and I felt it – fantastic.”

The teacher performed a powerful duet of Nina Cried Power by Hozier with her coach Rimes alongside a gospel choir.

Twins Billy and Louie, from Wiltshire, put their best foot forward by singing Fall On Me by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera for their first performance.

Rimes said it was their best performance on the show, and their coach Sir Tom added: “I can’t fault you in any way. Your harmonies are right on the money and you’re two great fellas. So I’m very, very proud of you.”

The Welsh singer joined the pair for a moving rendition of Farther Along, which has previously been covered by artists such as Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

Storry first delivered a powerful rendition of Forever Young by Alphaville, with her mentor, reigning champion Will.i.am, telling her afterwards that she had “all the power and ability and dazzle”.

Rimes added: “When you walk out on stage, you’re so graceful and elegant and slink across the floor in this beautiful way. That was a beautiful performance. you should be very, very proud of that.”

For her duet with the Black Eyed Peas star, the singer opted for Cry Me A River by Justin Timberlake, which allowed her to show off her vocal range, while Will.i.am added his signature rapping style to the track.

Willis hosted the final, which also featured a performance from Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, who sang her track Forget About Us.

Reigning champions, Newcastle busking duo Jen and Liv, who now go by Hunni, also performed their new single Heartbeat.