The Beechgrove Garden host Jim McColl dies aged 89

The Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl has died, with the 89-year-old remembered as a “local hero and national treasure”.

McColl hosted the gardening programme on BBC Scotland for 41 years, from when it began in 1978 until 2019.

In a statement confirming his death on Tuesday, McColl’s family said he had dedicated decades to sharing “his passion for gardening” with television audiences.

Geraldine McCartney, acting director of BBC Scotland, praised his “expert gardening advice and wisdom” on the show, which was produced by independent company Tern TV.

BBC Scotland will air Jim McColl At 80 at 8pm on November 4, celebrating the life and times of the gardening journalist who was born in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

Jim McColl, photographed in 2010 . (Derek Ironside/BBC)

The McColl family said on Wednesday: “It’s with a heavy heart we share the passing of Jim McColl, husband, dad and grandad, who passed peacefully yesterday.

“He will be hugely missed not only by us, but by his friends, colleagues and a nation who he shared his passion for gardening with over four decades at The Beechgrove Garden.”

Ms McCartney said: “We’re saddened to hear of Jim McColl’s passing. His expert gardening advice and wisdom on The Beechgrove Garden was invaluable to green-fingered viewers over the decades and he will be greatly missed by all.

“Loved by viewers across the nation, he’ll be especially missed in the north east, where he was a much-cherished part of the BBC Scotland and Tern TV teams for many years.

“Our thoughts are with Jim’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Harry Bell, managing director at Tern TV, said: “Here’s to ‘our’ lovely Jim, who for four decades presented The Beechgrove Garden for us with a spring in his step, a twinkle in his eye and a kind word for all folk.

“You’ll be fair missed Jim. You were a local hero first and a Scottish national treasure next.

“Thank-you for your immense contribution to gardening, broadcasting and steering so many of us on life’s muddy paths.”