Teens shouldn’t be wasting £80 on a pot of moisturiser - Caroline Hirons

Young people are getting interested in skincare at an early age

There has been an explosion of interest in skincare, particularly amongst tweens and teens in recent years. But how young is too young?

The answer according to skincare guru Caroline Hirons is “everything in moderation”.

Caroline Hiron's show at Belfast's Ulster Hall will be a one-stop shop for all things beauty, skincare and beyond

“It’s great that tweens are getting involved in taking care of themselves and their skin. Experimenting in skincare, as with make-up, is natural, but they certainly don’t need to be using lots of products.”

In terms of a young skin care routine Caroline advises all that’s needed is for them to “wash their faces with a gentle cleanser and add a moisturising SPF to protect their skin”.

Whilst other serums and moisturisers aren’t necessary, Caroline adds that if they want to add to their routine, ensure it doesn’t have active ingredients or acids that can damage young skin.

She acknowledges that teen skincare marketing is very sophisticated with bright pretty colours and stand-out fonts.

Is Bubble Slam Dunk a winner in the skin care market?

“Drunk Elephant is aimed at adults, but the dubious marketing is pushing it towards young people. Bubble, Bioma and Sam Farmer are aimed at them and all OK.”

The mum-of-four also stresses they shouldn’t be spending all their pocket money on it.

“If a young person saves £80 and blows the money on a pot of moisturiser, it’s a lesson learnt the hard way for them.”

She ends with a cautionary word of warning to parents. “Just as you keep an eye on what clothes they are wearing or what telly they are watching, parents need to be sensible and guide them.”

Caroline Hirons, Glad We Had This Chat Unfiltered comes to Belfast’s Ulster Hall on February 25. Ulsterhall.co.uk.