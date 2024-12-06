Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department returns to number one amid tour end

Taylor Swift has returned to the top of the UK albums chart

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has returned to the top of the UK albums chart as her record-breaking Eras Tour comes to a close, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

It marks the LP’s ninth non-consecutive week at the summit of the charts after a new anthology version was released, with 79% of the record’s sales made up of physical copies, seeing it also claim number one on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

The news comes as the 34-year-old’s Eras Tour finishes in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday, having become the highest-grossing tour of all-time, consisting of more than 150 shows spanning five continents.

It comes as Swift’s Eras Tour ends on Sunday in Vancouver, Canada (Doug Peters/PA)

As the festive period draws closer, Michael Buble’s Christmas album has also risen up the charts from number 17 to number four while the highest-charting new entry goes to late rapper and singer-songwriter Juice Wrld, with posthumous collection The Party Never Ends at number five.

The rest of the top five albums is made up of Kendrick Lamar’s GNX in at number three and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet at number two.

On the singles chart, US singer Gracie Abrams, the daughter of film director JJ Abrams, has denied Wham! from returning to the top spot with Last Christmas, with her single That’s So True in at number one.

The 1980s pop group came in at number two while Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has also returned to the top five in at fifth position.

Rose and Bruno Mars’s Apt in at number three and Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song at number four make up the rest of the top five.

Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (six), Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? (eight), Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas (nine) and Bobby Helms’ Jingle Bell Rock (10) have also returned to the top 10 of the singles chart.

There is currently a total of 21 Christmas songs in the top 40.