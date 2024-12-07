Tasha Ghouri and JB Gill receive perfect scores during Strictly semi-final

Tasha Ghouri during the live show for Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and JLS singer JB Gill have both received perfect scores for their second dances of the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

On Saturday night, judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas gave Ghouri, 26, and her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec, a standing ovation after they performed their waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin.

Mabuse described Ghouri’s waltz as “absolutely out of this world sensational” while Craig Revel Horwood called it “sick”.

The score of four tens marked an improvement from their first dance, a salsa that had scored 35 points from the judges.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley performing their paso doble (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

While head judge Ballas described their dance to Something New by Girls Aloud, as a “beautiful performance”, she also pointed out that the two could improve upon their transitions and lifts.

It was Gill’s salsa, to Red Alert by Basement Jaxx, that truly impressed the judges, receiving a score of 40 points.

Revel Horwood offered the singer a Paul Hollywood style handshake, pointing out that the Great British Bake Off judge was in the audience.

Earlier in the show, Gill and his partner Lauren Oakley scored 39 points for their paso doble to Requiem For A Tower by Clint Mansell.

Gill, who is celebrating his 38th birthday, was told by Mabuse that his dance “was the best birthday present you could give yourself”.

Elsewhere, comedian Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell performed a Charleston to When You’re Smiling by The Blue Vipers Of Brooklyn which was awarded 33 points by the judges.

Their other dance, a Viennese waltz to Nothing Else Matters by Metallica, received 36 points.

The first dance from Miranda star Sarah Hadland and her professional partner Vito Coppola was a tango to Big Love by Fleetwood Mac.

Revel Horwood said the dance was “full of passion, purpose, intent” and the pair received 36 points from the judges.

Her second dance, a jive to I’m So Excited by The Pointer Sisters was also awarded 36 points.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Reality star Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal divided the judges when they performed a foxtrot to Beyond The Sea by Bobby Darin, which earned them a total of 32 points.

Revel Horwood described the dance as “robotic” and offered the pair a seven while Ballas awarded the pair a nine and called Wicks “Mr Strictly Come Dancing”.

Their second dance was a tango to Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve which Revel Horwood said “lacked any Argentine tango technique whatsoever”.

The pair were awarded 33 points from the judges and they landed bottom of the leaderboard.

The Strictly results programme will air on Sunday at 7.20pm on BBC One.

The final of Strictly Come Dancing will air next weekend.