Strictly professional dancer Carlos Gu forced to pull out of Christmas special

Carlos Gu has been forced to pull out of the Strictly Christmas special

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Carlos Gu has been forced to pull out of the show’s Christmas special after suffering an injury.

The 31-year-old will be replaced by fellow professional dancer Gorka Marquez on the one-off episode of the BBC dancing show, after the Chinese dancer injured his ankle.

Marquez will partner with TV presenter Vogue Williams on the show, the wife of former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, who was set to be partnered with Gu.

Gu will be replaced by Gorka Marquez on the Christmas show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A spokesperson for the BBC dancing show said: “Unfortunately, professional dancer Carlos Gu has sustained an ankle injury so is unable to participate in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special alongside contestant Vogue Williams.

“Fellow professional dancer, Gorka Marquez will be stepping in for him and dancing with Vogue.

“We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Gu was set to be partnered with TV presenter Vogue Williams (Ian West/PA)

Williams will be joined by racing driver Billy Monger, comedian Josh Widdicombe, athlete and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite and drag artist Tayce Szura-Radix as the show’s celebrity contestants.

Her replacement partner Marquez, 34, has finished as a runner-up on the main series of the BBC dancing show on three occasions, partnered with singer Alexandra Burke in 2017, actor Maisie Smith in 2020, and TV presenter Helen Skelton in 2022.

The one-off show will see the six celebrities perform Christmas-themed routines as they compete to be named Strictly Christmas Champion.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.