Stars to battle it out at MTV EMAs in Manchester

Rita Ora will host the Europe Music Awards for a third time

British stars Charli XCX, Raye and Dua Lipa will be among the artists battling it out at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) ceremony in Manchester, where Pet Shop Boys will also receive an honour.

The star-studded event, held in a different European city every year, will be hosted by Manchester’s Co-op Live arena on Sunday night with performances from Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims and Benson Boone.

Pop star Rita Ora will host the awards, where synth pop duo Pet Shop Boys will receive the first MTV EMA pop pioneers award and hip hop star Busta Rhymes will be honoured with the global icon award.

Neil Tennant from Pet Shop Boys, who will receive the first MTV EMA pop pioneers award (Suzan Moore/PA)

The ceremony is returning for the first time since 2022, after last year’s event was cancelled over the “volatility of world events” following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The awards will be presented by celebrities including mother and daughter musicians Neneh Cherry and Mabel and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale as well as actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lucien Laviscount.

US pop star Taylor Swift is leading the pack with nominations in seven categories, including best video, best artist, best live and best collaboration.

British star Charli XCX is close behind with five nominations, after her album inspired this year’s Brat summer trend.

The singer-songwriter is in the running for awards including best collaboration, for Guess featuring Billie Eilish, best video and biggest fans.

Raye, who is nominated in three categories, is due to perform at the event.

She appears alongside Eilish, Swift, Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter and Post Malone in the best artist category.

Also nominated for awards are pop star Dua Lipa, British rapper Central Cee and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who is up against the likes of Coldplay, Bon Jovi and Lenny Kravitz in the best rock act category.

Liam Gallagher is nominated in the best rock category (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fontaines DC, Yungblud and Hozier are in with a chance of winning the best alternative award, while Calvin Harris and Fred Again.. are among the nominees for best electronic.

Manchester’s Co-op Live arena was announced as the venue for the awards in February, although a catalogue of problems meant the new venue’s opening was delayed from April until May.

Music fans from community groups in the region were given the opportunity to get tickets for the awards at a Superfan Sign-Up held last month.

An MTV Music Week has been held in Manchester to coincide with the awards, which has seen performances held at various venues across the city.

The 2024 MTV EMAs will be broadcast at 9pm on Sunday on MTV UK and Pluto TV, at 10pm on Channel 5, and will be available on demand on Paramount+ from November 12.