Stacey Dooley to front BBC documentary exploring Britain’s rise in shoplifting

Stacey Dooley is to front a new BBC Three documentary exploring the rise in shoplifting across Britain.

It comes as the presenter is to receive the trustees’ gong at this year’s Grierson Awards, taking placing on Wednesday evening, and celebrating the best of documentary.

The corporation also announced that there are further projects in the pipeline, including an additional single documentary and two series.

Stacey Dooley attends the Bafta Television Craft Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

In the hour-long programme, Stacey Dooley: Shoplifting, the presenter will meet staff who have been subject to violence from shoplifters, witnessing the impact it is having on their lives.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published last month, the number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales has risen to a 20-year high.

Dooley, 37, said: “I’m incredibly honoured to receive the Grierson Trustee Award. With a significant rise in shoplifting, it feels more important than ever to spend proper time with the people and complexities involved.

“This recognition fuels my commitment to keep telling these stories, and I’m thankful for all the support – and those who have backed me from the start – that allows me to keep pushing forward”.

Dooley has presented Panorama episode Stacey Meets The IS Brides and documentaries including Locked Up With The Lifers, and Stalkers.

The Luton-born presenter has explored a wide range of subjects in her BBC documentaries with an emphasis on social-issue themes such as child labour, women in developing countries, slavery and the illegal narcotics trade.

She was crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and made an MBE for services to broadcasting that same year.

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, said: “Stacey Dooley has taken documentary viewers into some of the most challenging places and so I’m delighted to see her talent recognised as the recipient of this year’s Grierson Trustees’ Award 2024.

“In this latest film Stacey explores a high street epidemic, spending time with young shoplifters and the shop staff on the front line.

“This, along with other films we’re working on with Stacey, will bring a unique insight into the changing face of modern Britain.”

Stacey Dooley: Shoplifting will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in 2025. More details will be announced in due course.