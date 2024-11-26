Spencer Matthews to attempt new world record in his ‘most dangerous challenge’

Broadcaster Spencer Matthews is to attempt seven ironman triathlons in seven continents in a new world record attempt which he describes as his “most dangerous challenge”.

The 36-year-old is aiming to complete the events, which consist of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run, in just four weeks, finishing with the toughest one in Antarctica.

If successful, he will hold the Guinness World Record for completing a 140.6-mile triathlon on seven continents.

Spencer Matthews is married to TV presenter Vogue Williams (Ian West/PA)

This comes after Matthews, who has never done a full ironman triathlon, achieved the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons run on sand earlier this year.

The former Made In Chelsea star ran 786 miles through the Jordanian desert, in 45C, to raise funds for Global’s Make Some Noise, beginning in Wadi Rum on the edge of the Arabian desert and finishing near the Dead Sea.

Speaking about his latest challenge, Matthews said: “This is without a doubt the most mentally draining, physically demanding and most dangerous challenge I’ve ever undertaken and will push me to my breaking point.

“Running 30 consecutive marathons earlier this year opened my eyes to what the human mind and body is capable of. Despite the gruelling conditions, I fell even more in love with running.

“As soon as I crossed the finish line I was itching for the next challenge.

“This is without doubt ambitious – but what I have discovered is a love of pushing myself and of achieving what would have previously been unachievable to me.”

To prepare, Matthews will have to learn two new sports in swimming and cycling, which he has limited experience in.

Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, Matthews said swimming 2.4 miles in 0C temperatures was “the most worrying thing” about his new challenge.

He told the radio DJ: “I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of doing an Ironman. Many see it as a pinnacle of athleticism – I’ve done a half a few years ago, and I really loved it.

“I love the idea of doing it, I think we’re looking to turn this into a television series, and so I found that incorporating that idea of global travel in there as well, visiting all seven continents in a short period of time, is something I’d love to do.

“Sport is now a very embedded and important part of my life, so this will be incredibly difficult but it will also be a very beautiful experience.”

Guinness World Record adjudicator Will Munford presents Matthews with his Guinness World Record certificate (Yui Mok/PA)

The former Celebrity MasterChef finalist will be followed by a film crew from producers Whisper TV for a documentary called Seven In Seven about the challenge.

He continued: “I think I will surround myself, as I did in the desert, with great people who give me good advice.

“We will do our absolute best to limit risk as ever. We’ll prepare in every way possible.”

The star, who is married to Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams and has three children with her, ran more than 1,000 miles in preparation for his last challenge.

He also acclimatised his body to extreme heat using sweat testing and trained for up to 15 consecutive days in a lab-controlled heat chamber set to 40C and 40% humidity.

Matthews told Evans he was not sure when he would be beginning and ending the challenge as he had to go to Antarctica in “certain windows” to avoid “getting stuck”.

After completing his last challenge, Matthews told the PA news agency: “My former self definitely wouldn’t believe it, I feel like I’ve personally come quite a long way.

“This marks the end of an incredible journey, but also the beginning of a whole new chapter of my life, I’m deeply overwhelmed and humbled by some of the incredible messages I’m getting from heroes of mine, I feel amazing.”