Soap star Lindsey Coulson joins Waterloo Road as new headteacher

Former EastEnders star Lindsey Coulson is to star in the next series of Waterloo Road as new headteacher Dame Stella Drake.

Her character will take over from the previous headteacher, Steve Savage, played by comedian Jason Manford, who was taken away by the police at the end of series 14 for helping to cover up the murder of Boz Osbourne.

Coulson, 64, said: “I’m delighted to be joining Waterloo Road as the new headteacher, Dame Stella Drake.

Lindsey Coulson (Ian West/PA)

“It’s a role I haven’t played before so I’m really enjoying peeling back the layers of who Stella is and seeing how the teachers and students react to her no-nonsense approach.

“Waterloo Road tackles social issues head-on which is so important to see on television and this series will be no different.”

Dame Stella has joined the school as students “become increasingly unruly following last term”, according to producers, and she “soon feels out of date as she clashes with the school’s modern pastoral approach”.

In a first look clip she tells the teachers: “I know you’re probably still feeling battered and bruised following recent events, but we need to take a good honest look at what changes are needed to turn this school around.”

The TV show, which explores the lives of students at a state school in Greater Manchester, initially ran on the BBC between 2006 and 2015 before it returned in 2023.

Coulson is most known for playing Carol Jackson in British soap EastEnders, which she last appeared on in 2015.

Jason Manford (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cameron Roach, executive producer of Waterloo Road said: “We’re really thrilled that Lindsey Coulson is joining Waterloo Road, she has absolutely embraced the spirit and ethos of the show, and she completely inhabits the role of Dame Stella Drake, we can’t wait for the audience to meet her.

“The fact that the show has attracted an actor of Lindsey’s calibre is testament to the continued ambition and commitment from our writing and story teams, as well as our brilliant cast and crew.”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: “It’s a real honour to have an actor of Lindsey Coulson’s calibre take the reins at Waterloo Road. Dame Stella Drake is a force to be reckoned with, and we know fans of all ages are going to love watching her.”

Waterloo Road returns to BBC iPlayer and BBC One in 2025.