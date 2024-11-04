Snow Patrol are back as a trio with a new album and Belfast date

Snow Patrol have announced they will perform at Belfast’s Belsonic festival next summer.

The band’s gig will be at Ormeau Park on Saturday 21 June 2025.

Snow Patrol are the fourth headline act to be announced for Belsonic after Justin Timberlake, Stereophonics and Alanis Morissette.

The summer concert will take place in addition to a nine-date sold out UK and Ireland arena tour in February, including two nights at Belfast’s SSE Arena on February 27 and 28.

The band recently released their first album in six years, ‘The Forest Is The Path’..

Singer Gary Lightbody said it is “the biggest sounding record we have ever made”.

Tickets for the gig at Belsonic go on sale on Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster.ie.